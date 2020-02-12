Formula 1 postpones Chinese Grand Prix due to coronavirus

Formula 1 has postponed April’s Chinese Grand Prix due to the continued threat posed by the coronavirus.

According to the Australian Government Department of Health, there have been 43,113 confirmed cases of coronavirus globally, with 1,018 reported deaths.

The FIA, the sport’s governing body, has been closely monitoring the situation with confirmation of the postponement largely expected.

Grand prix promoters requested the April 17-19 event be postponed following discussions with the Federation of Automobile and Motorcycle Sports of People’s Republic of China (CAMF) and Shanghai Administration of Sports.

It was request accepted by the sport, which issued a brief statement confirming as much.

“In view of the continued spread of the novel coronavirus and after ongoing discussions with the Federation of Automobile and Motorcycle Sports of People’s Republic of China (CAMF) and Shanghai Administration of Sports, the Chinese Grand Prix Promoter, Juss Sports Group, has officially requested that the (…) 2020 Chinese Grand Prix be postponed,” read the statement.

“Formula 1, together with the FIA, have jointly decided to accept this official request from the promoter and postpone the Formula 1 Heineken Chinese Grand Prix, originally scheduled for 19 April 2020.

“As a result of continued health concerns and with the World Health Organisation declaring the coronavirus as a global healthy emergency, Formula 1 and the FIA have taken these measures in order to ensure the health and safety of the travelling staff, championship participants and fans, which remains of primary concern.

“Formula 1 and the FIA continue to work closely with the teams, race promoter, CAMF and the local authorities to monitor the situation as it develops. All parties will take the appropriate amount of time to study the viability of potential alternative dates for the Grand Prix later in the year should the situation improve.

“The Chinese Grand Prix has always been a very important part of the F1 calendar and the fans are always incredible. We all look forward to racing in China as soon as possible and wish everyone in the country the best during this difficult time.”

Last week, Formula E announced it would not head to China for the Sanya ePrix as planned, while CAMF issued letters to license holders stating all motorsport until April had been postponed.