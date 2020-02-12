Ergonomics main focus for Mostert’s first Holden drive

Ergonomics were the main area which Walkinshaw Andretti United worked on during Chaz Mostert’s shakedown of his ZB Commodore, according to the new signing.

Mostert got behind the wheel of a Holden Supercar for the first time today at the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit after an off-season move from his long-time home at Tickford Racing.

With no more than 60 kilometres of running permitted, and the new control damper package not available until next week’s BP Ultimate SuperTest, the 27-year-old says that driver comfort was a focus.

“The driver ergo (took) a little bit of changing today,” Mostert, whose day got off to a slow start in part due to morning fog, told Speedcafe.com.

“It’s probably been the biggest changes we’ve done to the car; just steering column, where the steering wheel position is. The seat was actually bang-on.

“It’s always those new things. It’s good when you have a couple of years with a team because you generally just go away for Christmas break and then back straight in the same seat you were in.

“(But) The guys have done everything they can to help me out and there’s no hassle.

“One thing you hate as a driver is being a hassle when you ask for something to be changed, and the guys are really adaptive, so it’s awesome.”

Recent rehomologation means that all teams will front in South Australia for testing and the season-opener next week with new aerodynamic packages.

Having driven the two-door Ford Mustang last year, Mostert had no specific read on the changes but did say that vision from the four-door ZB was noticeably different.

“It’s a completely different model for me so it’s a little bit different to really give a proper read on that, but I guess the biggest thing is visually,” explained the 2014 Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 winner.

“You see a bit different out of a four-door car than a two-door car, but in saying that, there’s a lot of pros and cons to both, so I’m just excited to drive a bit of new equipment.”

Mostert’s new Mobil 1 Appliances Online Racing car was unveiled the evening prior to the shakedown, making for two more milestones as he starts life as a WAU driver.

Asked how a new garage and new racesuit felt, Mostert said, “It feels pretty crazy, and obviously there are a lot of new faces with a new team as well.

“It’s going to take a little bit for me to learn the names – pretty flat-out here – but for me it’s awesome to feel so welcome.

“All the guys today so far have just been really helpful with the car set-up and getting me comfortable in the car and that’s pretty much all you can ask for on a shakedown.

“You don’t get a lot of laps but for me, I’m really feeling the family team around me, and all the guys and girls are really passionate, so it’s pretty cool.”

David Reynolds was also in action at Phillip Island, shaking down his Penrite Racing ZB Commodore.

Mostert will have rookie Bryce Fullwood for a team-mate this year, with the 2019 Super2 Series winner’s ZB Commodore still to be revealed.

The BP Ultimate SuperTest takes place at The Bend on February 18, two days before the start of the Superloop Adelaide 500 weekend.

