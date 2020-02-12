Campbell to share Porsche with Bamber at Le Mans

Matt Campbell will contest this year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans with Earl Bamber and Nick Tandy in a GTE-Pro class Porsche.
Campbell had already been named in a works 911 RSR for the IMSA SportsCar Championship’s long-distance races as part of his promotion to factory status for 2020.
At Le Mans, the Queenslander will line up with a full-season driver from each of the IMSA entries in the #93 911 RSR.
Campbell won Le Mans in the GTE-Am class in the Dempsey-Proton Racing Porsche in 2018 and was fourth with the same team last year, while Bamber is a two-time outright winner in the 919 LMP1, including with Tandy in 2015.
Car #91 will be driven at Le Mans by Gianmaria Bruni, Richard Lietz, and Frédéric Makowiecki, while Kévin Estre, Michael Christensen, and Laurens Vanthoor are set to share Car #92.
The all-French trio of Patrick Pilet, Julien Andlauer, and Mathieu Jaminet have been named in the #94 Porsche.
Campbell, Pilet, and Jaminet were the highest finishing Porsche drivers in the Bathurst 12 Hour earlier this month when they finished fourth in an Absolute Racing 911 GT3 R.
The pre-Le Mans test day takes place on Sunday, May 31 (local time) before practice begins on June 10.
Speedcafe.com comment policy
Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.
Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.
Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.
For support, please contact [email protected]