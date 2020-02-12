LATEST:

Wet and cold weather cuts IndyCar test short for McLaughlin > View

Campbell to share Porsche with Bamber at Le Mans > View

GALLERY: 2020 Ferrari Formula 1 car > View

GALLERY: Penrite Racing Holden Commodore > View

Australian flag livery for Erebus Motorsport in 2020 > View

VIDEO: Penrite Racing Holden Commodore > View

Ferrari unveils 2020 Formula 1 contender > View

Randle reveals Altima livery for new Super2 season > View

Dewalt confirmed as title sponsor for Pye in 2020 > View

VIDEO: Dewalt Racing Holden Commodore > View

GALLERY: Dewalt Racing Holden Commodore > View

VIDEO: Whincup and De Pasquale visit Monarto Safari Park > View

Home » International » Campbell to share Porsche with Bamber at Le Mans

Campbell to share Porsche with Bamber at Le Mans

Daniel Herrero

By

Wednesday 12th February, 2020 - 9:19am

Share:

LinkedIn

Matt Campbell has been confirmed in a GTE-Pro class Porsche for the 2020 24 Hours of Le Mans

Matt Campbell will contest this year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans with Earl Bamber and Nick Tandy in a GTE-Pro class Porsche.

Campbell had already been named in a works 911 RSR for the IMSA SportsCar Championship’s long-distance races as part of his promotion to factory status for 2020.

At Le Mans, the Queenslander will line up with a full-season driver from each of the IMSA entries in the #93 911 RSR.

Campbell won Le Mans in the GTE-Am class in the Dempsey-Proton Racing Porsche in 2018 and was fourth with the same team last year, while Bamber is a two-time outright winner in the 919 LMP1, including with Tandy in 2015.

Car #91 will be driven at Le Mans by Gianmaria Bruni, Richard Lietz, and Frédéric Makowiecki, while Kévin Estre, Michael Christensen, and Laurens Vanthoor are set to share Car #92.

The all-French trio of Patrick Pilet, Julien Andlauer, and Mathieu Jaminet have been named in the #94 Porsche.

Campbell, Pilet, and Jaminet were the highest finishing Porsche drivers in the Bathurst 12 Hour earlier this month when they finished fourth in an Absolute Racing 911 GT3 R.

The pre-Le Mans test day takes place on Sunday, May 31 (local time) before practice begins on June 10.

More International News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com