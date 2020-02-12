Cameron joins GRM for second TCR Australia season

Aaron Cameron will join the Garry Rogers Motorsport stable in 2020 for his second carsales TCR Australia Series campaign.

Cameron last year drove for Melbourne Performance Centre where he took one win and five podium finishes on his way to third in the standings.

However, this year he’ll have a new home and a new car to boot.

Having run a Volkswagen Golf GTI last season, the 20-year-old will race a new Peugeot 308 in the seven-round series.

“It’s great to be back in my second year of TCR and I’m really excited to join GRM,” said Cameron.

“They have a massive heritage in Australian motorsport and hopefully we can work together well and get this Peugeot up the front.

“Last year was great with Melbourne Performance Centre. They got me on the map and we enjoyed some good results – a race win in the last round at The Bend, plus third win the championship.

“This year with GRM, we are hoping to be back in the top three and we’ll see where the year takes us. It’s also really cool that I’ll have the chance to work with the team in the workshop during the week.

“There is so much more to racing cars than just sitting in the driver’s seat. I’m looking forward to all the things that I’ll learn with such a professional team.”

In standard Garry Rogers Motorsport fashion, Cameron will not only join the team as a driver but as a staff member too.

Cameron will work in the fabrication department in an effort to build a stronger understanding of the team’s day-to-day running.

Supercars champion Scott McLaughlin served his apprenticeship with the team. So too did Lee Holdsworth and Michael Caruso as well as more recent talents Dylan O’Keeffe and James Golding.

Rogers said he’s looking forward to having Cameron on board, especially given his results in his debut season.

“Aaron really showed great potential last year, and to come away third overall in such a competitive series showed us that he is the type of guy we want to work with,” said Rogers.

“He was also very open to being part of our workforce too, so it will be good to show him what an honest day of work is really like.

“But the first thing we need to do is get him a nickname, and as you know, when we give one, it sticks with you for a lifetime!”

Cameron will get his season underway with the TCR Asia Pacific Cup. The event plays support to the Formula 1 Australian Rolex Grand Prix on the Albert Park Circuit over February 12-15.

The 2020 season officially gets underway at Sydney Motorsport Park with the first round on March 27-29.

The championship will also race at Mount Panorama, Winton, The Bend, Morgan Park, Phillip Island and Sandown.