Australian flag livery for Erebus Motorsport in 2020

Penrite Racing’s ZB Commodores will race with a new incarnation of its highly successful Australian flag livery in the 2020 Virgin Australia Supercars Championship.

Erebus Motorsport won the 2017 Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 with such a livery, when David Reynolds and Luke Youlden prevailed in wet conditions.

The 2020 incarnation, which Reynolds and Anton De Pasquale will carry on Cars #9 and #99 respectively, features more blended lines and what the team has described as ‘liquid gold swirls’.

CLICK HERE for an extended image gallery.

CLICK HERE for the launch video.

Now wrapped in Metamark film on the customary black PPG base, it is the latest in a long line of eye-catching liveries from Erebus, which was last year voted the Fans Choice Best Presented Team as part of Supercars’ end of season awards.

“This is the team’s sixth season with Penrite and the second year we have had matching liveries, so to see two more major partners take pride of place alongside Penrite on the car shows the support from our sponsors and the loyalty they’ve shown,” said Reynolds, who finished sixth in the 2019 championship.

“We want to repay them with results in 2020 and we can’t wait to get the season started.”

Penrite Oil’s General Manager – Sales & Marketing, Toby Dymond, explained, “This year we wanted do something parochially Aussie and traditional, but with a twist.

“The fans have always been so receptive to our car designs, so we really wanted to change things to surprise them once again, whilst still sticking to our Aussie roots.”

For Reynolds, 2020 marks the first season of his new, 10-year contract with Erebus, while De Pasquale, who became a podium finisher in 2019, is on a one-year deal.

Will Brown has been moved across to the former’s car for this year’s Pirtek Enduro Cup, while Brodie Kostecki is welcomed into the fold as the latter’s co-driver.

Brown has also been placed at the Erebus-aligned Image Racing for this year’s Dunlop Super2 Series, ahead of his rise to the Championship either as a replacement for De Pasquale or in a third entry in 2021.

His Super2 VF Commodore was unveiled a day prior to the Penrite cars, and is an obvious pointer to his destination next year, carrying the #999 and Erebus’ logo on the front and sides.

Reynolds starts the season with a brand-new ZB, which he will shake down at Phillip Island today ahead of the BP Ultimate SuperTest at The Bend on February 18.