Waters gets a green grille in tweaked livery

Tickford Racing has revealed a largely unchanged livery for Cameron Waters’ fifth Supercars campaign with the team.

Waters will once again be backed by Monster Energy with his Ford Mustang receiving a green grille over last year’s blacked-out version.

“The most obvious difference is the green behind the grill, which goes with the green headlights the fans loved last year,” Waters said.

“The bigger change for us though is we’ve actually painted the car this year instead of wrapping it, thanks to PPG.

“It’s not a massive change visually, but the paint comes off a bit flatter and makes the Monster green pop a bit more.

“Some people will say it looks the same, but really it does look better, and I can’t wait to get it out on track.”

Waters comes into the 2020 season off the back of his best year in the championship to date. In 2019 the 25-year-old claimed seventh in the standings with six podium finishes from 31 races.

Success was forthcoming at Adelaide, Melbourne, Barbagallo, Townsville, and the sole flyaway round at Pukekohe in New Zealand.

With one pole position to his name last year, Waters wants to improve and put his Ford Mustang at the pointy end.

“We had a pretty strong 2019 and have worked really hard in the off season to improve our results in 2020,” he said.

“I’m definitely pumped to be starting my fifth season with Tickford Racing and Monster Energy, and I’m stoked to kick the season off next week in Adelaide.”

Team principal Tim Edwards knows the expectation going into the new year is high for the team, who had all four of their entries inside the top 10 by season’s end last year.

“It was a scary good start, we set the bar pretty high with Cam on the podium in Adelaide and the Australian Grand Prix events,” said Edwards.

“Scandia stepped up to sponsor our wild card entry which was pretty exciting for all of us. We’re rapt to continue with Scandia in 2020 and look forward to another great season.”

The new season officially gets underway next week with the BP Ultimate SuperTest at The Bend Motorsport Park on February 18.

The Superloop Adelaide 500 hosts Round 1 of the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship on February 20-23.

CLICK HERE for the launch video.