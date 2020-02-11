LATEST:

VIDEO: The road to Rick Kelly's Castrol Racing Mustang > View

Erebus unveils Brown’s Super2 livery > View

‘Awesome’ De Borre always ‘number one’ for Mostert at WAU > View

Rookie test days now available to second-year Supercars drivers > View

GALLERY: YellowCover Holden Commodore > View

Subtle tweaks for Mercedes' 2020 F1 livery > View

Matt Stone Racing drop Jacobson’s livery > View

Small grid expected for Super2 season-opener > View

Goddard adds S5000 to 2020 Supercars program > View

Smith’s livery for maiden Supercars season revealed > View

VIDEO: Johnson on the XD Falcon project > View

Macauley Jones gets livery refresh for second season > View

Home » Favourite Flick » VIDEO: The road to Rick Kelly’s Castrol Racing Mustang

VIDEO: The road to Rick Kelly’s Castrol Racing Mustang

By

Tuesday 11th February, 2020 - 10:00am

Share:

LinkedIn

Watch as Rick Kelly’s Castrol Racing Mustang transforms from a bare rollcage to a complete Supercar.

More Supercars News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com