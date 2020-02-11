LATEST:

Rookie test days now available to second-year Supercars drivers > View

GALLERY: YellowCover Holden Commodore > View

Subtle tweaks for Mercedes' 2020 F1 livery > View

Matt Stone Racing drop Jacobson’s livery > View

Small grid expected for Super2 season-opener > View

Goddard adds S5000 to 2020 Supercars program > View

Smith’s livery for maiden Supercars season revealed > View

VIDEO: Johnson on the XD Falcon project > View

Macauley Jones gets livery refresh for second season > View

VIDEO: Preparations continue for the AGP > View

VIDEO: Kelly Racing Castrol Mustang > View

VIDEO: Six cars survive the NASCAR Clash at Daytona > View

Home » Formula 1 » Subtle tweaks for Mercedes’ 2020 F1 livery

Subtle tweaks for Mercedes’ 2020 F1 livery

Mat Coch

By

Tuesday 11th February, 2020 - 7:24am

Share:

LinkedIn

Mercedes’ 2020 Formula 1 livery

Mercedes will head into the 2020 Formula 1 season with a subtly different colour scheme compared to recent years.

The car has remained predominantly silver, as it has been throughout its history in F1, with splashes of teal in deference to sponsor Petronas.

For the coming season there are also red highlights following a new deal with Ineos, announced as part of the livery reveal in London.

There is also one red three-pointed star on the car’s engine cover paying homage to late Mercedes non-executive chairman Niki Lauda, who died in the lead up to last year’s Monaco Grand Prix.

While it has shown off its new colour scheme, Mercedes has not unveiled its 2020 contender.

That reveal is set to happen on Friday this week at Silverstone, ahead of a shakedown test at the British Grand Prix venue.

Like all other teams, Mercedes will then head to Spain for the opening pre-season test which kicks off next week.

Ferrari will become the first of the leading teams to showcase its 2020 car with an event on Tuesday in Italy.

More Formula 1 News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com