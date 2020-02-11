LATEST:

Randle reveals Altima livery for new Super2 season

Randle reveals Altima livery for new Super2 season

Daniel Herrero

By

Tuesday 11th February, 2020 - 8:21pm

Share:

LinkedIn

Thomas Randle’s 2020 Super2 livery pic: Thomas Randle Twitter

Thomas Randle will carry the familiar hues of Skye Sands when he contests this year’s Dunlop Super2 Series in an MW Motorsport Altima.

Randle has moved into the same car with which Bryce Fullwood won the 2019 series, carrying the same #16, after two years in the second tier with Tickford Racing.

The 23-year-old was diagnosed with testicular cancer over the off-season but will line up on the grid in Adelaide later this month having been able to hold off the start of his first cycle of chemotherapy.

Such is the timing of the three cycles, which are set to wrap up before Round 3 of Super2 in Townsville in late-June, it is hoped that Randle will not miss any racing.

He is also still in the frame for a Pirtek Enduro Cup co-drive with Tickford, having grabbed a podium with Lee Holdsworth at last year’s Penrite Oil Sandown 500.

Randle also achieved his first two Super2 race wins in 2019, at Queensland Raceway and Bathurst.

The 2020 season starts at the Superloop Adelaide 500 on February 20-23, when a 15-car field is expected.

