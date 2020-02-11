Mostert’s first Holden breaks cover

Walkinshaw Andretti United has revealed the look for the first Holden which Chaz Mostert will race in Supercars competition.

The long-time Tickford Racing driver will pilot a brand-new ZB Commodore in the 2020 Virgin Australia Supercars Championship with co-title backing from Mobil 1 and Appliances Online.

CLICK HERE for an extended image gallery.

While the former is a long-time supporter of WAU, the latter came onboard on something of an interim basis from last year’s Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 to the end of the season.

Notable also in WAU’s list of 2020 partners are NAPA Auto Parts, which sponsored its 2019 Bathurst wildcard, and Truck Assist, which is now a title backer of a Tickford entry and whose sister brand has joined Matt Stone Racing.

“It’s fantastic to welcome back Appliances Online for 2020, and to have the Mobil 1 Appliances Online Racing No. 25 revealed to the public,” said WAU director Ryan Walkinshaw.

“We can’t thank John Winning and the entire Winning Group enough for their show of support after a great few months together at the end of 2019.

“It’s great to once again connect with a family business, sharing the same ethos as we do here, as well as Michael and Zak internationally.

“We hope to give them the same legendary service, on and off the track, that they offer their customers Australia wide.

“To head into 2020 with the continued support of our fantastic partner group, while welcoming four new partners in Middy’s, Truck Assist, NAPA Auto Parts and Jetpilot Workwear is a sign of the direction we are headed. I can’t wait to get the season underway.”

WAU’s latest announcement means that there will be shared major sponsorship for each of its entries, with rookie Bryce Fullwood’s Mobil 1 Middy’s Racing entry still to be revealed.

Michael Andretti, also a WAU director, added, “It’s great to be able to show off Chaz’s livery for 2020, as well as welcome back Appliances Online.

“The loyalty shown by them, Mobil 1 and our entire partner group is fantastic, and I can’t wait to get the next chapter of Walkinshaw Andretti United underway at the Adelaide 500.

“We are also really looking forward to showing off Bryce’s Mobil 1 Middy’s Racing livery later this week so keep an eye out.”

United Autosports’ Zak Brown, meanwhile, will get to see both WAU ZBs in the ‘flesh’ at Albert Park next month when he is in attendance with the McLaren Formula 1 team.

“After months of hard work the season is finally upon us,” he said.

“I can’t wait for Adelaide, but also, to get in the garage at the Australian Grand Prix and watch firsthand.”

Winning Group CEO John Winning stated, “I founded Appliances Online as part of family’s century old business and over the past two decades my family has been involved with and supported Australian sports and sporting events.

“We couldn’t be prouder to be part of a great team, including driver Chaz Mostert.

“We wish Chaz and the extended Walkinshaw Andretti United team, the best of luck for the season ahead.”

Mostert, who has been followed to WAU by engineer Adam De Borre, will shake down his new car tomorrow at Phillip Island.