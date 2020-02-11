Matt Stone Racing drop Jacobson’s livery

Jacobson will run with backing from YellowCover in 2020Garry Jacobson will run with backing from YellowCover in his second season of the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship.

The 2016 Dunlop Super2 Series champion joins Matt Stone Racing this year after one season at Kelly Racing.

After Kelly Racing downscaled from four cars down to two, Jacobson found refuge at an expanded Matt Stone Racing.

Now a two-car operation with one entry under the SuperLite scheme, Jacobson heads into the new year with an unfamiliar package.

This year he switches from the Nissan Altima L33 to a Holden Commodore ZB hoping to get some strong result.

Jacobson will conduct a rookie day at Queensland Raceway today ahead of the official BP Ultimate SuperTest at The Bend Motorsport Park.

“Today is an exciting day for the entire team at MSR,” said Jacobson.

“A lot of hard work has gone on behind the scenes to expand the operation and it is great to finally reveal our livery for the 2020 Supercar season.

“We are approaching the countdown to race start in Adelaide and it is a real credit to everyone involved.

“As a driver, it gives me great confidence as we head into our first test day and I can’t wait to turn some laps in the Yellow Cover ZB Commodore.”

Part of the expanded operation has included developing the engineering and commercial department to cope with the additional car and subsequent workload.

New offices have been built as well as a data and communication centre. An extensive list of equipment has also been acquired.

Team owner Matt Stone said the move to a two-car operation has been a big step up for the Queensland operation.

“Matt Stone Racing has always been about performance first,” he said.

“But we are also really trying to make an impression and step up our presentation and commercial programmes with our team partners.

“We’re really trying to make an impression presentation-wise by looking a million bucks this season.

“For us, it’s all about stability and growth, so to go into 2020 with a locked in naming rights partner is really good for the whole team.

“To lock in YellowCover and build this program with them is a great long-term view for us at MSR.”

Jacobson will also run with backing from Kubota and Genie. YellowCover is a subsidiary brand of transport and logistics specialist NTI.