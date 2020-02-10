Macauley Jones gets livery refresh for second season

Supercars sophomore Macauley Jones has had a livery tweak for the forthcoming Supercars season.

Run out of the Brad Jones Racing stable, the 25-year-old will once again carry the blue Cool Drive colours in what will be his second season.

Jones this year will switch from #21 to #3 on his Holden Commodore ZB, a number associated with Racing Entitlements Contract holder Tim Blanchard.

Blanchard ran #3 during his Formula Ford campaign in the UK and his Australia title in 2007 as well as his 2015 season in Supercars with Lucas Dumbrell Motorsport.

“I’m really looking forward to the season ahead,” Blanchard said.

“Seeing the resurrection of the number three brings back a lot of awesome memories for me and as we head into what we are envisioning to be a highly results-focused year.”

The Supercars season gets underway next week with the BP Ultimate SuperTest on February 18 at The Bend Motorsport Park.

Jones will be one of four at Brad Jones Racing with long-stay Nick Percat joined by former Matt Stone Racing driver Todd Hazelwood and Jack Smith who makes his full-time debut.

“I’m looking forward to getting to Adelaide and it all kicking off,” said Jones.

“I feel I have a lot more knowledge now heading into my second season.

“I’m focused on consistency throughout the year and putting what I have learnt last year into use so we can improve for the year ahead.

“I feel like as a team we are stronger than ever and working through everything to go into 2020 as ready as we can.

“We have a lot more data now we can work with and I am confident we will be making gains as the year progresses.”

The 2020 Virgin Australia Supercars Championship gets underway at the Superloop Adelaide 500 over February 20-23.