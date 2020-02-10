LATEST:

GALLERY: Kostecki/Goddard Matt Stone Racing livery

GALLERY: Kostecki/Goddard Matt Stone Racing livery

By

Monday 10th February, 2020 - 7:00am

Take a closer look at the Matt Stone Racing livery of Jake Kostecki and Zane Goddard.

CLICK HERE for the launch video.

UNIT Racing V8 Launch 1
UNIT Racing V8 Launch 17
UNIT Racing V8 Launch 14
UNIT Racing V8 Launch 3
UNIT Racing V8 Launch 4
UNIT Racing V8 Launch 5
UNIT Racing V8 Launch 6
UNIT Racing V8 Launch 2
UNIT Racing V8 Launch 7
UNIT Racing V8 Launch 8
UNIT Racing V8 Launch 9
UNIT Racing V8 Launch 10
UNIT Racing V8 Launch 11
UNIT Racing V8 Launch 12
UNIT Racing V8 Launch 13
UNIT Racing V8 Launch 15
UNIT Racing V8 Launch 16

