Take a closer look at the Matt Stone Racing livery of Jake Kostecki and Zane Goddard.
CLICK HERE for the launch video.
Matt Stone Racing reveals striking ‘SuperLite’ livery > View
VIDEO: Kostecki/Goddard Matt Stone Racing livery > View
GALLERY: Kostecki/Goddard Matt Stone Racing livery > View
Caruso joins TCR with two-year GRM deal > View
Mayer reflects on Bathurst learning experience > View
Lawson claims NZ Motor Cup with Pukekohe win > View
Heimgartner claims BNT V8 double at Pukekohe > View
Mostert explains #25 choice > View
VIDEO: Pastrana, Rossi, and Duffy turn IMS into a playground > View
Jackson Walls goes lights-to-flag in first TRS win > View
Fluoro look for race-winning TCR Honda > View
Speedcafe.com comment policy
Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.
Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.
Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.
For support, please contact [email protected]