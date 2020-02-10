LATEST:

GALLERY: Kelly Racing Castrol Mustang > View

Kelly Racing pulls covers off Castrol Mustang > View

FIRST PICS: Johnson XD Falcon > View

Quartararo stays on top in Sepang MotoGP test > View

F1 eyes motorhome ban amid carbon neutral push > View

Placement of Supercars' LED panels revealed > View

Ferrari completes 2021 F1 tyre test > View

Matt Stone Racing reveals striking ‘SuperLite’ livery > View

VIDEO: Kostecki/Goddard Matt Stone Racing livery > View

GALLERY: Kostecki/Goddard Matt Stone Racing livery > View

Caruso joins TCR with two-year GRM deal > View

Mayer reflects on Bathurst learning experience > View

Home » Gallery » GALLERY: Kelly Racing Castrol Mustang

GALLERY: Kelly Racing Castrol Mustang

By

Monday 10th February, 2020 - 12:00pm

Share:

LinkedIn

Take a closer look at Rick Kelly’s Castrol Ford Mustang Supercar.

0A5A5588 copy2
0A5A5602 copy-2-2
0A5A5625
0A5A5642
0A5A5615 copyMaster
0A5A5634
0A5A5637
0A5A5639

More Supercars News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com