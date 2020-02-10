LATEST:

Ferrari completes 2021 F1 tyre test

Mat Coch

By

Monday 10th February, 2020 - 7:56am

Charles Leclerc

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc has completed a day of tyre testing as Pirelli continues to develop its 2021 specification rubber.

Leclerc was on track at Jerez in Spain on Saturday where he recorded 130 laps of running on the 18-inch wheels.

It’s the first of three days’ worth of testing that Ferrari will perform for the tyre company, part of a broader 25-day programme across the field.

All teams are in the process of developing variations of their previous cars for use by Pirelli over the course of the coming season, with Ferrari again in action on March 5 at Fiorano.

During the course of the year, every team will be in action at some point for at least two days, with Mercedes, Ferrari, and Red Bull sharing additional days between them.

Tyre test schedule

Date Venue Conditions Teams
February 8 Jerez Dry Ferrari
February 5 Fiorano Wet Ferrari
March 24 Bahrain Dry Renault
March 25 Bahrain Dry Mercedes
May 12 Barcelona Dry Red Bull, Alfa Romeo, Renault
May 13 Barcelona Dry Red Bull, Alfa Romeo
May 26 Paul Ricard Wet Red Bull
May 27 Paul Ricard Wet Red Bull
July 7 Red Bull Ring Dry Alpha Tauri
July 8 Red Bull Ring Dry Alpha Tauri
July 21 Silverstone Dry Racing Point, Williams, McLaren
July 22 Silverstone Dry Racing Point, Williams
September 8 Paul Ricard Dry McLaren
September 9 Paul Ricard Dry Mercedes, Ferrari
September 10 Paul Ricard Wet Mercedes
September 11 Paul Ricard Wet Mercedes
October 13 Suzuka Dry Haas
October 14 Suzuka Dry Haas

