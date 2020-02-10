Ferrari completes 2021 F1 tyre test

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc has completed a day of tyre testing as Pirelli continues to develop its 2021 specification rubber.

Leclerc was on track at Jerez in Spain on Saturday where he recorded 130 laps of running on the 18-inch wheels.

It’s the first of three days’ worth of testing that Ferrari will perform for the tyre company, part of a broader 25-day programme across the field.

All teams are in the process of developing variations of their previous cars for use by Pirelli over the course of the coming season, with Ferrari again in action on March 5 at Fiorano.

During the course of the year, every team will be in action at some point for at least two days, with Mercedes, Ferrari, and Red Bull sharing additional days between them.

Tyre test schedule