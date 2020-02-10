Ferrari completes 2021 F1 tyre test

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc has completed a day of tyre testing as Pirelli continues to develop its 2021 specification rubber.
Leclerc was on track at Jerez in Spain on Saturday where he recorded 130 laps of running on the 18-inch wheels.
It’s the first of three days’ worth of testing that Ferrari will perform for the tyre company, part of a broader 25-day programme across the field.
All teams are in the process of developing variations of their previous cars for use by Pirelli over the course of the coming season, with Ferrari again in action on March 5 at Fiorano.
During the course of the year, every team will be in action at some point for at least two days, with Mercedes, Ferrari, and Red Bull sharing additional days between them.
Tyre test schedule
|Date
|Venue
|Conditions
|Teams
|February 8
|Jerez
|Dry
|Ferrari
|February 5
|Fiorano
|Wet
|Ferrari
|March 24
|Bahrain
|Dry
|Renault
|March 25
|Bahrain
|Dry
|Mercedes
|May 12
|Barcelona
|Dry
|Red Bull, Alfa Romeo, Renault
|May 13
|Barcelona
|Dry
|Red Bull, Alfa Romeo
|May 26
|Paul Ricard
|Wet
|Red Bull
|May 27
|Paul Ricard
|Wet
|Red Bull
|July 7
|Red Bull Ring
|Dry
|Alpha Tauri
|July 8
|Red Bull Ring
|Dry
|Alpha Tauri
|July 21
|Silverstone
|Dry
|Racing Point, Williams, McLaren
|July 22
|Silverstone
|Dry
|Racing Point, Williams
|September 8
|Paul Ricard
|Dry
|McLaren
|September 9
|Paul Ricard
|Dry
|Mercedes, Ferrari
|September 10
|Paul Ricard
|Wet
|Mercedes
|September 11
|Paul Ricard
|Wet
|Mercedes
|October 13
|Suzuka
|Dry
|Haas
|October 14
|Suzuka
|Dry
|Haas
