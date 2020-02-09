Quartararo tops MotoGP test in Sepang

Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo has topped the second day of MotoGP testing in Sepang ahead of Jack Miller.
Third fastest for the day went to Dani Pedrosa aboard a KTM, whose best was less than a tenth away from Quartararo’s.
Aboard a new Yamaha, Quartararo promptly set a 1:58.572 to follow on from his pace set the day prior, with team-mate Franco Morbidelli a quarter of a second down on an ‘A-spec’ 2020 machine, though reportedly without the new engine and air intake.
Morbidelli also fell during the course of the day, dropping his M1 at Turn 2 but was unharmed.
Miller had been fastest midway through the day, recording 50 laps and ending up just 0.069s away from top spot.
His fellow Ducati runners, Danilo Petrucci, Franceso Bagnaia, and Andrea Dovizioso could do no better than 13th, 14th, and 15th respectively.
Dovizioso triggered a brief red flag when he tumbled at Turn 6, the interruption to confirm the Italian was away from the track and racing line.
Supporting Pedrosa’s KTM pace was Pol Espargaro in eighth, recording nearly 50 laps despite an off at Turn 1.
His day was spent testing a new chassis with different set-ups, finding improvements in both grip and stability.
A late effort from Joan Mir saw the Suzuki rider end proceedings fourth fastest, his 1:58.731 putting him little more than a tenth off the ultimate pace.
Marc Marquez was the fastest factory Honda rider but only ninth fastest after a fall at Turn 3, and while the Spaniard was unscathed the same could not be said of his bike.
Track action at Sepang continues with ‘Sunday Funday’, the final day of testing before teams pack up and head to Qatar for the second pre-season test on February 22-24.
|Pos
|Num
|Rider
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|Gap 1st/prev
|Laps
|1
|20
|Fabio QUARTARARO
|Petronas Yamaha SRT
|YAMAHA
|1:58.572
|63/72
|2
|43
|Jack MILLER
|Pramac Racing
|DUCATI
|1:58.641
|0.069/0.069
|15/51
|3
|26
|Dani PEDROSA
|Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|KTM
|1:58.662
|0.09/0.021
|53/54
|4
|36
|Joan MIR
|Team SUZUKI ECSTAR
|SUZUKI
|1:58.731
|0.159/0.069
|11/54
|5
|21
|Franco MORBIDELLI
|Petronas Yamaha SRT
|YAMAHA
|1:58.831
|0.259/0.1
|37/60
|6
|12
|Maverick VIÑALES
|Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP
|YAMAHA
|1:58.893
|0.321/0.062
|41/69
|7
|42
|Alex RINS
|Team SUZUKI ECSTAR
|SUZUKI
|1:58.978
|0.406/0.085
|25/63
|8
|44
|Pol ESPARGARO
|Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|KTM
|1:58.989
|0.417/0.011
|3/49
|9
|93
|Marc MARQUEZ
|Repsol Honda Team
|HONDA
|1:59.097
|0.525/0.108
|10/47
|10
|46
|Valentino ROSSI
|Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP
|YAMAHA
|1:59.116
|0.544/0.019
|38/60
|11
|41
|Aleix ESPARGARO
|Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
|APRILIA
|1:59.224
|0.652/0.108
|26/43
|12
|35
|Cal CRUTCHLOW
|LCR Honda CASTROL
|HONDA
|1:59.247
|0.675/0.023
|59/64
|13
|9
|Danilo PETRUCCI
|Ducati Team
|DUCATI
|1:59.257
|0.685/0.01
|7/59
|14
|63
|Francesco BAGNAIA
|Pramac Racing
|DUCATI
|1:59.313
|0.741/0.056
|11/59
|15
|4
|Andrea DOVIZIOSO
|Ducati Team
|DUCATI
|1:59.342
|0.77/0.029
|16/55
|16
|88
|Miguel OLIVEIRA
|Red Bull KTM Tech 3
|KTM
|1:59.365
|0.793/0.023
|10/42
|17
|73
|Alex MARQUEZ
|Repsol Honda Team
|HONDA
|1:59.661
|1.089/0.296
|11/66
|18
|33
|Brad BINDER
|Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|KTM
|1:59.780
|1.208/0.119
|38/59
|19
|5
|Johann ZARCO
|Reale Avintia Racing
|DUCATI
|1:59.825
|1.253/0.045
|16/51
|20
|53
|Tito RABAT
|Reale Avintia Racing
|DUCATI
|2:00.189
|1.617/0.364
|77/77
|21
|50
|Sylvain GUINTOLI
|SUZUKI Test Team
|SUZUKI
|2:00.286
|1.714/0.097
|3/58
|22
|30
|Takaaki NAKAGAMI
|LCR Honda IDEMITSU
|HONDA
|2:00.347
|1.775/0.061
|16/47
|23
|27
|Iker LECUONA
|Red Bull KTM Tech 3
|KTM
|2:00.396
|1.824/0.049
|12/41
|24
|92
|Yamaha TEST 3
|Yamaha Test Team
|YAMAHA
|2:00.791
|2.219/0.395
|23/35
|25
|90
|Yamaha TEST 1
|Yamaha Test Team
|YAMAHA
|2:00.920
|2.348/0.129
|20/44
|26
|38
|Bradley SMITH
|Aprilia Factory Racing
|APRILIA
|2:01.119
|2.547/0.199
|19/61
