Quartararo tops MotoGP test in Sepang

Mat Coch

By

Sunday 9th February, 2020 - 8:27am

Fabio Quartararo pic: MotoGP

Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo has topped the second day of MotoGP testing in Sepang ahead of Jack Miller.

Third fastest for the day went to Dani Pedrosa aboard a KTM, whose best was less than a tenth away from Quartararo’s.

Aboard a new Yamaha, Quartararo promptly set a 1:58.572 to follow on from his pace set the day prior, with team-mate Franco Morbidelli a quarter of a second down on an ‘A-spec’ 2020 machine, though reportedly without the new engine and air intake.

Morbidelli also fell during the course of the day, dropping his M1 at Turn 2 but was unharmed.

Miller had been fastest midway through the day, recording 50 laps and ending up just 0.069s away from top spot.

His fellow Ducati runners, Danilo Petrucci, Franceso Bagnaia, and Andrea Dovizioso could do no better than 13th, 14th, and 15th respectively.

Dovizioso triggered a brief red flag when he tumbled at Turn 6, the interruption to confirm the Italian was away from the track and racing line.

Supporting Pedrosa’s KTM pace was Pol Espargaro in eighth, recording nearly 50 laps despite an off at Turn 1.

His day was spent testing a new chassis with different set-ups, finding improvements in both grip and stability.

A late effort from Joan Mir saw the Suzuki rider end proceedings fourth fastest, his 1:58.731 putting him little more than a tenth off the ultimate pace.

Marc Marquez was the fastest factory Honda rider but only ninth fastest after a fall at Turn 3, and while the Spaniard was unscathed the same could not be said of his bike.

Track action at Sepang continues with ‘Sunday Funday’, the final day of testing before teams pack up and head to Qatar for the second pre-season test on February 22-24.

Pos Num Rider Team Bike Time Gap 1st/prev Laps
1 20 Fabio QUARTARARO Petronas Yamaha SRT YAMAHA 1:58.572 63/72
2 43 Jack MILLER Pramac Racing DUCATI 1:58.641 0.069/0.069 15/51
3 26 Dani PEDROSA Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM 1:58.662 0.09/0.021 53/54
4 36 Joan MIR Team SUZUKI ECSTAR SUZUKI 1:58.731 0.159/0.069 11/54
5 21 Franco MORBIDELLI Petronas Yamaha SRT YAMAHA 1:58.831 0.259/0.1 37/60
6 12 Maverick VIÑALES Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP YAMAHA 1:58.893 0.321/0.062 41/69
7 42 Alex RINS Team SUZUKI ECSTAR SUZUKI 1:58.978 0.406/0.085 25/63
8 44 Pol ESPARGARO Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM 1:58.989 0.417/0.011 3/49
9 93 Marc MARQUEZ Repsol Honda Team HONDA 1:59.097 0.525/0.108 10/47
10 46 Valentino ROSSI Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP YAMAHA 1:59.116 0.544/0.019 38/60
11 41 Aleix ESPARGARO Aprilia Racing Team Gresini APRILIA 1:59.224 0.652/0.108 26/43
12 35 Cal CRUTCHLOW LCR Honda CASTROL HONDA 1:59.247 0.675/0.023 59/64
13 9 Danilo PETRUCCI Ducati Team DUCATI 1:59.257 0.685/0.01 7/59
14 63 Francesco BAGNAIA Pramac Racing DUCATI 1:59.313 0.741/0.056 11/59
15 4 Andrea DOVIZIOSO Ducati Team DUCATI 1:59.342 0.77/0.029 16/55
16 88 Miguel OLIVEIRA Red Bull KTM Tech 3 KTM 1:59.365 0.793/0.023 10/42
17 73 Alex MARQUEZ Repsol Honda Team HONDA 1:59.661 1.089/0.296 11/66
18 33 Brad BINDER Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM 1:59.780 1.208/0.119 38/59
19 5 Johann ZARCO Reale Avintia Racing DUCATI 1:59.825 1.253/0.045 16/51
20 53 Tito RABAT Reale Avintia Racing DUCATI 2:00.189 1.617/0.364 77/77
21 50 Sylvain GUINTOLI SUZUKI Test Team SUZUKI 2:00.286 1.714/0.097 3/58
22 30 Takaaki NAKAGAMI LCR Honda IDEMITSU HONDA 2:00.347 1.775/0.061 16/47
23 27 Iker LECUONA Red Bull KTM Tech 3 KTM 2:00.396 1.824/0.049 12/41
24 92 Yamaha TEST 3 Yamaha Test Team YAMAHA 2:00.791 2.219/0.395 23/35
25 90 Yamaha TEST 1 Yamaha Test Team YAMAHA 2:00.920 2.348/0.129 20/44
26 38 Bradley SMITH Aprilia Factory Racing APRILIA 2:01.119 2.547/0.199 19/61

