Heimgartner claims BNT V8 double at Pukekohe

Andre Heimgartner has swept victory in both of Sunday’s BNT V8 races at Pukekohe Park.

The New Zealander opened the day by heading Alexandra Whitley to the line, with his Hamilton Motorsports team-mate Lance Hughes in third.

It was an unchanged podium for the final race of the weekend, Heimgartner again winning from Whitley and Hamilton.

In the finale Whitley initially got the jump on Heimgartner, but the latter was able to hold on to the lead as they rounded Turn 4.

“These cars have no form of launch control, so I just did what I thought would be right, and it worked out to be ok,” said Heimgartner.

“Alexandra got (an) amazing start off the line there so credit to her, it was a good first few corners and the Mustang of Sam (Collins) was chasing pretty hard behind.

“Fairly wild inside the car, the tyres were slipping and sliding all over the place as it was a lot hotter this afternoon.”

Whitley meanwhile claimed three second placings across the weekend’s three races, in her second round aboard the Richards Team Motorsport Toyota Camry.

“I worked a lot with my engineer this weekend to make sure we came out firing,” she said.

“Was great to be rubbing shoulders with Andre, even managed to beat him off the line in that final race.

“Great to get three podiums for the team, and even better for me to improve every time I get in the car,” said Whitley.

The unrestricted BNT V8s Open class was won by Sam Collins, who took his wild Ford Mustang to three race victories over the weekend, ahead of the Holden’s of Eric Hennephof and Blair McDonald.

Justin McLiroy took the win in the BNT V8s Lite Championship.

The BNT V8 series moves almost immediately on to Manfield for the next round of the series on February 15-16.