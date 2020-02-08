LATEST:

VIDEO: Team Johnson XD Falcon fire up > View

FIA report into fatal Formula 2 crash released > View

Red Bull “very close” to Mercedes says Horner > View

VIDEO: Richards compares new and old Supercars shocks > View

Quartararo leads SRT Yamaha one-two at Sepang test > View

Bathurst 6 Hour winners confirm 2020 entry > View

VIDEO: A look back at Team Castrol's Bathurst 12Hr weekend > View

Shahin recalls ‘ferocious’ Bathurst crash > View

Assessing options for McLaughlin IndyCar follow-ups > View

Every car, driver to feature in new Bathurst 12 Hour book > View

Perkins stays on for 2020 Super2 Series with Eggleston > View

Rossi ‘pushed a lot’ for Yamaha to bring back Lorenzo > View

Home » Favourite Flick » VIDEO: Team Johnson XD Falcon fire up

VIDEO: Team Johnson XD Falcon fire up

By

Saturday 8th February, 2020 - 1:01pm

Share:

LinkedIn

Watch on as Team Johnson fires up the engine in the XD Falcon it is set to campaign in Touring Car Masters.

More National News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com