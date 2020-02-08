VIDEO: Richards compares new and old Supercars shocks

Team 18’s Steven Richards has given fans their first in-depth look at the control damper package which has been introduced for the new Supercars season.

This year the full 24-car field will run on a standardised Supashock branded by suspension specialists Pedders.

Earlier this week the team revealed via social media it had taken delivery of the shocks that will be fitted to its Holden Commodore ZBs.

The move to a standard-issue shock comes in the wake of the championship trying to save team spending. Each shock is expected to cost less than $2,000.

A side effect of the move to the standard part should be a more level playing field between the teams.

Damper packages have long been an area of free reign for development. Until 2020, teams had free choice on shocks suppliers as well as research and development cost.

Earlier this year, Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen said the move to the control part could be more significant than aerodynamic changes to the cars.

The new package will be sealed and only able to be serviced by suppliers Supashock.

Penrite Racing and Walkinshaw Andretti United have used Supashock dampers as recently as 2019. However, the shocks set to be used in 2020 will be a different specification.

Teams will use them for the first time at the BP Ultimate SuperTest at The Bend on February 18.