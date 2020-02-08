FIA report into fatal Formula 2 crash released

The FIA has released its findings following the completion of an investigation into the Formula 2 crash at Spa-Francorchamps which claimed the life of Anthoine Hubert last year.

Hubert was one of four drivers involved in a significant crash on the second lap of Saturday’s support race at the event, sustaining ‘non-survivable trauma’.

The investigation conducted interviews with those involved, inspected physical evidence, analysed available footage, and examined the various data loggers.

It found no individual was at fault and the incident was the result of a series of “a chain of events (which) resulted in a protracted and complex crash sequence involving four drivers, which ultimately led to a high-speed ‘T-Bone’ type impact between the cars of Juan Manuel Correa and Anthoine Hubert”.

The investigation therefore deemed “there was no specific single cause but multiple contributory factors giving rise to the severity of the accident,” and says all drivers reacted appropriately in the circumstances.

Furthermore, it states the actions of race control and reactions of medical crews were “considered timely and good”.

The incident was initially triggered by Giuliano Alesi, who spun at Eau Rouge after suffering an apparent right rear puncture.

Alesi collided with the barrier on drivers’ right, 1.9 seconds after losing control, before rebounding back out onto the racing surface.

Yellow flags were shown 1.8 seconds following the impact with the barrier.

In reaction to Alesi’s crash, Ralph Boschung and Hubert moved to their right, Boschung slowing more dramatically.

Hubert looked to move further right only to make impact with Boschung, losing his front wing and causing a right rear puncture for his Swiss rival.

The Frenchman, with no control over his car, then collided with the barrier to drivers’ right at Radillon at an angle of approximately 40 degrees while travelling at 216km/h.

The peak force of the impact was equivalent to 33.7g, and ricocheted his car back onto the race track.

As that was happened, Juan Manuel Correa approached the scene of Alesi’s crash, where he hit debris approximately 1.5 seconds after the yellow flags were shown.

The debris damaged Correa’s front-right suspension, making him lose control before impacting Hubert at an angle of approximately 86 degrees at a speed of 218km/h.

Forces of 65.1g and 81.8g were recorded in the incident, with double waved yellow flags shown 2.5 seconds later, and red flags shown 2.7 seconds after that.

Medical crew’s first response came 12 seconds after Alesi’s initial loss of control, while the first medical evaluation of Hubert occurred 69 seconds after the red flag, and the extrication team at the scene within two minutes.

Hubert succumbed to his injuries in the hours following the crash, while Correa underwent extensive treatment after suffering fractured legs and a spinal injury in the incident.