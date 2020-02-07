Perkins stays on for 2020 Super2 Series with Eggleston

Jack Perkins will continue in the Dunlop Super2 Series, and with Eggleston Motorsport, in 2020.

Perkins grabbed a round win at Sandown in a largely challenging year for the Holden team, having stepped into the VF Commodore which Dean Fiore contested the first two rounds in.

The Virgin Australia Supercars Championship race winner has had multiple previous stints with Eggleston, including victories in both Super2 and V8 Touring Cars.

He will join Brodie Kostecki in the squad this year after the young gun moved across from Kostecki Brothers Racing in the off-season.

Team co-owner Rachael Eggleston believes that the combination can re-establish Eggleston Motorsport as a genuine front-running outfit.

“2020 is our year to get back to the front where we have been in previous years on a consistent basis and having Jack join Brodie is going to give us the best chance to do this,” said Eggleston.

“I would like to think between the line-up that we’ve got, we have a very good chance at the title this year.

“Jack is like family at EMS and his dedication and hard working attitude fits in with how we do business.

“He is ‘all hands on deck’ whether it is working on sponsorship, doing pit tours, getting his hands dirty on the car or fixing stickers. It’s a big team effort.

“I think Jack and Brodie will gel really well together. One of the things they have in common is they’re both very mechanically minded.

“We’ve always found that having drivers that have got a good mechanical understanding really helps in results and pushing the team forward.”

Perkins added, “I’m absolutely rapt to be back with Eggleston Motorsport this year in Super2.

“Rachael and Ben Eggleston run a great show and I can’t thank them enough for another opportunity to be a part of their team.

“Last year we were able to do four Rounds together and we really improved the car speed each event, with a round win at Sandown being a highlight for the whole team.

“This season we can pick up from where we left at Newcastle and get on with focusing on strong results starting at Adelaide.

“As always with motorsport, sponsorship is a very key part and we have some great supporters but still have some space on the car for new partners/sponsors to join our season.

“I’m also looking forward to working with Brodie Kostecki and together we will be aiming for top results for the Eggleston team.”

The Melbourne-based squad ran Will Brown and Justin Ruggier for full seasons last year with the former taking its only race win of the season, and his first in Super2, at Barbagallo in May.

Brown has moved on to Erebus Motorsport’s academy team, Image Racing, in conjunction with his deal to step up to the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship in 2021.

Eggleston’s announcement confirms that it will run a minimum of two of its Triple Eight-built Commodores this year, but may add a third at selected rounds.

The season-opener supports the Superloop Adelaide 500 from February 20-23.