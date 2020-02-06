In Part 6 of ‘Road to Mustang’ Kelly Racing team owner Todd Kelly goes through the build and start-up of their new engines.
In 2020 the team will move away from the Nissan Altima platform to the championship-winning Ford Mustang.
VIDEO: Kelly Racing’s Road to Mustang: Part 6 > View
