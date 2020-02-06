McLaughlin to race IndyCar at Indianapolis

Scott McLaughlin will make his IndyCar debut on Indianapolis’ road course in May, Team Penske has confirmed.

Having conducted a rookie evaluation at Sebring last month, the back-to-back Supercars champion will cut laps again in IndyCar’s pre-season test at Circuit of the Americas next week (February 11).

He will then get back in the #2 Team Penske Chevrolet for the IndyCar Grand Prix on Indianapolis’ infield ‘roval’ on May 8-9.

“This is an amazing opportunity – to race against some of the best open wheel drivers in the world on one of the most historic tracks in motorsports,” said McLaughlin.

“I’m excited about the challenge of trying to win a third-consecutive Supercars championship while helping to keep the Shell V-Power Racing Team at the front of the field this season. I’m also really looking forward to this new opportunity.

“It’s a driver’s dream to get a chance to race an Indy car for Team Penske.

“With the experience I gained at the test in Sebring, I know a little bit more about what to expect when I get back into the car at COTA.

“I just want to learn as much as I can every time I’m in the car so I can make the most of the opportunity to race with the team at the Grand Prix in Indianapolis.”

Roger Penske added, “Scott has experienced tremendous success in Supercars over the last three seasons with DJR Team Penske and we believe his talent and his drive will continue to shine behind the wheel of an Indy car.

“It will be interesting to see how he continues to develop as we work up to his first race at the Indianapolis Grand Prix.

“We know Scott will work hard to improve with every lap and he will represent Team Penske well as he gets acclimated to the IndyCar Series.”

Will Power hailed McLaughlin as “obviously a phenomenal driver” having observed him firsthand at the Sebring test.

Power has delivered three of Team Penske’s five wins on the Indianapolis road course in the six races which have been held as the curtain-raiser to the two weeks of Indianapolis 500 proceedings.

The news makes for a busy February for McLaughlin, who will be in action in the #17 DJR Team Penske Mustang at the BP Ultimate SuperTest at The Bend on February 18 and then the Superloop Adelaide 500 from February 20.

The Indianapolis road course race falls a week before Supercars’ Pirtek Perth SuperSprint.