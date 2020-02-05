Supercars open to track changes to improve racing

Supercars CEO Sean Seamer has admitted that the championship is open to modifying circuits to help improve the on-track action.

Seamer revealed that, where possible changes could be made, they would be considered, citing Newcastle as a prime example.

He also added that, as an active driver, Supercars Commission member Jamie Whincup would prove a benefit to that process.

The Triple Eight Race Engineering part-owner joined the Commission in October last year and will help make recommendations to the Supercars board for any changes to the racing rules, regulations, and formats.

“Street circuits are a little bit easier (to change),” Seamer told selected media, including Speedcafe.com.

“It’s never easy, right? If I say that, both my motorsport and my event operations team are going to want to shoot me.

“But yes it’s, it’s easier within the confines of a street circuit.

“Sometimes it’s just about Turn 1 at Newcastle (for example), perhaps it’s about straightening up the entry, but the good thing about having Jamie on the commission is he’s going to help with that sort of stuff.”

The season-ending Newcastle 500 last year saw changes made to the circuit in an effort to increase overtaking opportunities.

Those included tightening the hairpin and creating a longer braking distance. However, coupled with the higher downforce levels over the previous year, passing was still difficult.

“For example, the team is looking at Newcastle at the moment and we made some changes leading into this year,” Seamer added.

“We feel like there still wasn’t enough genuine passing there. So we’ll take another look at that and see what can be done for this year.”

Seamer revealed that Supercars has received guidance from NASCAR which provided insight into how it analyses the quality of racing.

Lead changes, passes for the podium, and top 10 changes were among some of the metrics used to determine if the racing was good.

Seamer said he’s aware that there is only so much Supercars can do to a circuit, especially given the confines of a street circuit or inherent limitations to regular road courses.

“Obviously there are some tracks that we have that there’s limited passing opportunities,” he said.

“We’re cognisant of that. The core racing product has to be good. It has to be entertaining and it has to be dynamic and close.

“Everyone’s got to have a chance of winning on any given Sunday, so we’re aware of that and we’re looking at different ways that we can monitor that, and try and improve on it.”