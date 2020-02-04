WAU confirms continuation of Mostert-De Borre combination

Adam De Borre will continue to serve as Chaz Mostert’s engineer having followed the driver to Walkinshaw Andretti United, the team has confirmed.

De Borre boasts over a decade of experience in the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship paddock across several teams but has come to be closely associated with Mostert, having been his engineer for six of the last seven seasons.

Mostert’s multi-year deal with WAU was formally announced shortly after last year’s season finale, leading to suggestions that De Borre would also make the switch from Tickford Racing to Clayton.

WAU co-team principal Mathew Nilsson believes that maintaining the relationship is a ‘critical’ factor in the 27-year-old driver’s transition.

“It’s wonderful to have Adam join the engineering group here at Walkinshaw Andretti United,” said Nilsson.

“He has a fantastic pedigree in motorsport, and will certainly add to the experience of the group as we look to continue our progression.

“Having that stable relationship with Chaz is also critical. There will be a lot of new elements for Chaz to adjust to early on in the season, so to have that familiarity between the two of them is a huge bonus, and a formula that is proven.”

De Borre, who has already started working in the WAU office, added, “It’s really exciting to be joining such a strong and experienced group at Walkinshaw Andretti United in 2020.

“It’s a team with so much history and I can’t wait to add to with Chaz.

“To be able to stay with Chaz for the start of our seventh season together is fantastic and I hope all the experience gained over the past six seasons will help us guide the car to the front.”

The Mostert-De Borre partnership began with the former’s Supercars Championship debut on loan to Dick Johnson Racing early in the 2013 season.

De Borre was a Tickford employee who had already been working as a customer support engineer at DJR and was moved onto the #12 Falcon at that time.

Among their early highlights were a win that same season at Queensland Raceway and the remarkable victory in the following year’s Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000, after both were recalled to Campbellfield for 2014.

De Borre left Tickford to work as Scott Pye’s race engineer at DJR Team Penske in 2016 but returned the following year.

That 2016 season is Mostert’s only winless campaign to date, and saw his equal worst full-season championship result (seventh), although it should be noted that it followed the horrific Bathurst crash which ruled him out of the latter rounds of 2015.

De Borre has also worked at Garry Rogers Motorsport and Tony D’Alberto Racing, and has GT experience with outfits such as Audi Sport Customer Racing.

Mostert, who believes he is in “probably one of my best mindsets” in recent years following his WAU move, will drive a brand-new #25 Mobil 1 Racing ZB Commodore in 2020.

His team-mate will be 2019 Super2 Series winner Bryce Fullwood, who will have his first drive for WAU at the BP Ultimate SuperTest at The Bend on February 18.

Mostert, however, is set for a shakedown of his new car at Phillip Island on February 12.