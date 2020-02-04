Team Sydney breaks cover at Supercars launch

Team Sydney has broken cover with James Courtney’s Holden ZB Commodore on display as part of the 2020 Virgin Australia Supercars Championship launch event.

The Circular Quay launch saw the Coca-Cola backed Commodore one of three cars on display.

Speedcafe.com this morning revealed an image of the car ahead of the launch as it was transported to the event.

The team’s appearance was expected following confirmation from Supercars CEO that it would be on display as part of the event.

Team Sydney was first announced over the Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 weekend last year.

Since then little has been heard from the team, prompting speculation that it had collapsed following a split between Webb and initial partner Rod Salmon.

Speaking with Speedcafe.com last month, both Seamer and team boss Jonathon Webb claimed everything was “tracking well” and that announcements would be made in due course.

Confirmation of Team Sydney means the 2020 field will remain at 24 cars, although its second driver is yet to be announced.

More to follow