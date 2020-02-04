Supercars officially launches 2020 season in Sydney

The 2020 Virgin Australia Supercars Championship has formally been launched at an event in Sydney.

Held near Circular Quay, the launch event was attended by the majority of drivers as the series previews the coming year.

Check out a gallery from the event here.

Three cars were on display, two of them race examples courtesy of Red Bull Holden Racing Team and Team Sydney, and one road-going Mustang decked out in DJR Team Penske colours.

It was the first time the Team Sydney car had been seen publicly, coming after Speedcafe.com revealed the Coca-Cola livery this morning.

The event not only previewed 2020 but showcased its key figures, including 2019 Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 winner and back-to-back champion Scott McLaughlin.

It also marked Chaz Mostert’s first official engagement with Walkinshaw Andretti United where he will be joined by Bryce Fullwood.

Former WAU driver James Courtney was also present after the 2010 champ switch camps to Team Sydney, with his Coca-Cola ZB Commodore formally unveiled.

The 2020 Supercars Championship’s first official track action is the pre-season BP Ultimate SuperTest at The Bend Motorsport Park on Tuesday, February 18.

From there, teams will make the short journey northwest to the South Australian capital for the Superloop Adelaide 500, which runs from February 20-23.