Supercars Gen3 regs set to focus on two-door sportscar style

Supercars CEO Sean Seamer says the new-look Gen3 regulations will likely shift the series’ focus towards a two-door sportscar platform.

Sedans have long been a staple of the series, but as incumbent manufacturers Ford and Holden move away from the platform Supercars is looking to follow suit.

Seamer affirmed Supercars “haven’t arrived” at a final look for the cars, but a GT-inspired rule set is a possibility with a focus on “fast, loud and good looking” cars.

“Gen3 will be driven and in a large part by the direction that manufacturers are going because it’s about maintaining and ensuring that we’ve got market relevance,” Seamer told selected media, including Speedcafe.com.

“I think that from what we’re able to see from the manufacturer roadmaps, two-door sportscars – obviously, the Mustang is the first of which – will be a core part.

“For sure, back to the 60s, back to the future.”

Seamer said the championship won’t adopt GT3 regulations given the cost involved but said a GT-styled car is part of their vision.

The introduction of Gen3 will look to address issues that Gen2 faced with the hope of attracting more manufacturers.

Introduced in 2017, the second-generation contemporary Supercars regulations allow for two-door models.

The inherent dimension restrictions of the regulation set mean the chassis is more suited to a four-door car.

Of particular interest for Supercars is Holden’s involvement in the championship. The marque has committed to racing the ZB Commodore in the series until the end of 2021 despite ceasing sales of the imported model this year.

For some time the Chevrolet Camaro was seen as a possible replacement for the Holden Commodore. However, Walkinshaw Andretti United boss Ryan Story kiboshed those plans due to the Gen2 restrictions and reaction to the Ford Mustang.

With Holden set to sell the Chevrolet Corvette C8 in Australia and New Zealand, Seamer said there is a possibility it could run should they head in that direction.

“They’re very much feeding into and supporting the Gen3 process,” Seamer said of Holden’s involvement.

“We gave them an update on where we’re headed with Gen3, recapped some of the other changes to this year.

“So they are very much involved in the Gen3 process, and remain committed to it.”

Supercars is currently aiming to introduce the Gen3 regulations in 2022. Seamer said Supercars still has “a lot of work to do” but is in discussions with Ford and Holden.

A project engineer is expected to be announced soon who will work alongside John Casey, Director of Marketing and Adrian Burgess, Head of Motorsport.