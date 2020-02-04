Relaxed McLaughlin excited for 2020 Supercars season

Back-to-back Supercars champion Scott McLaughlin says he’s more relaxed than he’s ever been heading into the coming season.

The DJR Team Penske pilot dominated last year’s competition, winning a record 18 races as part of his second consecutive championship run, including a maiden Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 success.

McLaughlin’s comments come after a 2019 campaign that was plagued, especially in the back-half of the year, by off-track drama and politics.

“I feel a lot more excited and refreshed and relaxed about this year than I have ever been,” McLaughlin told Speedcafe.com.

“I’ve had the opportunity to do what I wanted to do. I wanted to win Bathurst, I want to win the championship. I’m lucky, I’ve won two and I’ve won Bathurst.

“I’m actually really excited for this year to just have fun and just be relaxed about it,” he added.

“I probably added a bit of expectation on myself to try and do the double last year, but now this year it’s a great opportunity to do something that some people haven’t done.”

The 2020 season sees a number of rule changes that have the potential to shake up the pecking order, or at least close the gap between the big and small teams.

Both cars have been subject to aerodynamic adjustments with the Ford Mustangs, including McLaughlin’s #17 machine, to have their rear ring lowered and moved forward.

While that has been a high-profile technical topic, the introduction of a standardised damper could have a bigger impact on the competitiveness of each team.

Despite a dominant season in 2019, McLaughlin welcomes the change.

“I think aero-wise what will be, will be,” the New Zealander said.

“I think the biggest change will be the dampers and what’s changed there.

“As a driver of a bigger team I’m probably a bit sceptical because you just want to have that same advantage, but as a fan looking in I think it’s a great change and something we should all be really excited about, and as a sport try and make the racing close.

“We’re an entertainment business and need to ensure we keep that product as good as we can.”

The 2020 Supercars season kicks off with the pre-season BP Ultimate SuperTest at The Bend on February 18, before the Superloop Adelaide 500 from February 20-23.