Red Bull confirms launch date for RB16

Red Bull has confirmed the launch date of its 2020 Formula 1 steed ahead of pre-season testing commencing later this month.
The Milton Keynes squad will peel the covers off its RB16 on February 12 at Silverstone as it completes a shakedown run at the circuit.
Red Bull’s announcement completes the launch date of all 10 teams, with Red Bull and Renault set to launch on the same day.
Max Verstappen and Alex Albon remain with the squad after the latter joined from Toro Rosso (now Alpha Tauri) midway through the 2019 campaign.
Ferrari will be the first team to unveil its 2020 car on February 11, before Red Bull and Renault the following day.
Haas and Alfa Romeo will be the last to pull back the covers on their new cars, opting for pit-lane reveals in Barcelona on the morning of the opening test.
|Date
|Team
|Location
|February 11
|Ferrari
|Reggio Emilia, Italy
|February 12
|Red Bull
|Silverstone, United Kingdom
|February 12
|Renault
|Paris, France
|February 13
|McLaren
|February 14
|Alpha Tuari
|February 14
|Mercedes
|Silverstone, United Kingdom
|February 17
|Racing Point
|Mondsee, Austria
|February 17
|Williams
|February 19
|Alfa Romeo
|Barcelona, Spain
|February 19
|Haas F1 Team
|Barcelona, Spain
