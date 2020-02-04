LATEST:

Red Bull confirms launch date for RB16

Mat Coch

By

Tuesday 4th February, 2020 - 8:35am

Red Bull has confirmed its 2020 F1 car launch date

Red Bull has confirmed the launch date of its 2020 Formula 1 steed ahead of pre-season testing commencing later this month.

The Milton Keynes squad will peel the covers off its RB16 on February 12 at Silverstone as it completes a shakedown run at the circuit.

Red Bull’s announcement completes the launch date of all 10 teams, with Red Bull and Renault set to launch on the same day.

Max Verstappen and Alex Albon remain with the squad after the latter joined from Toro Rosso (now Alpha Tauri) midway through the 2019 campaign.

Ferrari will be the first team to unveil its 2020 car on February 11, before Red Bull and Renault the following day.

Haas and Alfa Romeo will be the last to pull back the covers on their new cars, opting for pit-lane reveals in Barcelona on the morning of the opening test.

Date Team Location
February 11 Ferrari Reggio Emilia, Italy
February 12 Red Bull Silverstone, United Kingdom
February 12 Renault Paris, France
February 13 McLaren
February 14 Alpha Tuari
February 14 Mercedes Silverstone, United Kingdom
February 17 Racing Point Mondsee, Austria
February 17 Williams
February 19 Alfa Romeo Barcelona, Spain
February 19 Haas F1 Team Barcelona, Spain

