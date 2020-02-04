LATEST:

Formula E boss accidentally leaks new 'EVO' single-seater > View

Relaxed McLaughlin excited for 2020 Supercars season > View

Courtney never had doubts about Team Sydney > View

Supercars boss looking forward to 'well-rounded' 2020 > View

Supercars officially launches 2020 season in Sydney > View

GALLERY: Supercars 2020 season launch > View

Team Sydney breaks cover at Supercars launch > View

Kelly Racing completes build of first Ford engine > View

Red Bull confirms launch date for RB16 > View

Coca-Cola Courtney Commodore spotted in Sydney > View

WAU confirms continuation of Mostert-De Borre combination > View

POLL: Which Bathurst 12 Hour has been the best? > View

Home » Formula E » Formula E boss accidentally leaks new ‘EVO’ single-seater

Formula E boss accidentally leaks new ‘EVO’ single-seater

Simon Chapman

By

Tuesday 4th February, 2020 - 2:45pm

Share:

LinkedIn

Alejandro Agag uploaded and quickly deleted the rendered image of the new car

FIA Formula E Championship CEO Alejandro Agag appears to have accidentally leaked the new Spark SRT05E Gen2EVO.

In the lead up to the official reveal championship organisers have been teasing changes to the Spark SRT05E. However, it looks like the cat is out of the bag a day early.

Agag uploaded a render to Instagram but swiftly removed the post ahead of its reveal tonight Australian time.

The leaked image lines up with the teaser images (pictured below) that have been released in the days before the launch.

The new evolution of the second-generation all-electric racer is largely a cosmetic upgrade over the previous version.

Most notable is the removal of the wheel arches, front, and rear. The side pods remain identical to the previous version while the rear wing gets a revision. A Formula 1-style sharkfin has also been added.

A dual-element front wing has been designed to be more susceptible to damage. In recent seasons there have been complaints the second-generation car is too strong, which has led to bumper car-style racing.

The car is set to be introduced for the 2020–’21 season ahead of the more powerful third-generation car that will debut in 2022.

More Formula E News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com