Coca-Cola Courtney Commodore spotted in Sydney

Images of a Coca-Cola backed Holden ZB Commodore bearing James Courtney’s name have emerged on the morning of the 2020 Supercars season launch.

The predominantly red car also includes Sydney Motorsport Park and Australian Racing Drivers’ Club on the rear wing end plate.

Alongside the season launch, Team Sydney is set to break cover with one of its two cars.

Few details of the team are known beyond it holding two Racing Entitlements Contracts, with one car set to be filled by Courtney.

It has been confirmed by Supercars that Courtney will bear the #19 for the coming season, which matches the car spotted this morning.

It’s unclear whether the car is a race or display car for other promotional purposes.

Supercars will launch its 2020 season at 11:00 this morning near Circular Quay in Sydney’s CBD.