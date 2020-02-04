LATEST:

Red Bull confirms launch date for RB16 > View

Coca-Cola Courtney Commodore spotted in Sydney > View

WAU confirms continuation of Mostert-De Borre combination > View

POLL: Which Bathurst 12 Hour has been the best? > View

Earl Bamber Motorsport to investigate ‘strange’ brake issue > View

No free-to-air TV for Supercars' opening enduro > View

Mostert in ‘best mindset’ in recent years ahead of WAU debut > View

Formula E postpones China event due to coronavirus > View

GALLERY: Dale Wood's new-look Carrera Cup challenger > View

Dale Wood to coming out swinging in Adelaide Porsche opener > View

Team Sydney to break cover at Supercars season launch > View

VIDEO: Bathurst 12 Hour race highlights > View

Home » Supercars » Coca-Cola Courtney Commodore spotted in Sydney

Coca-Cola Courtney Commodore spotted in Sydney

Mat Coch

By

Tuesday 4th February, 2020 - 8:12am

Share:

LinkedIn

The car bearing Courtney’s name spotted in Sydney this morning

Images of a Coca-Cola backed Holden ZB Commodore bearing James Courtney’s name have emerged on the morning of the 2020 Supercars season launch.

The predominantly red car also includes Sydney Motorsport Park and Australian Racing Drivers’ Club on the rear wing end plate.

Alongside the season launch, Team Sydney is set to break cover with one of its two cars.

Few details of the team are known beyond it holding two Racing Entitlements Contracts, with one car set to be filled by Courtney.

It has been confirmed by Supercars that Courtney will bear the #19 for the coming season, which matches the car spotted this morning.

It’s unclear whether the car is a race or display car for other promotional purposes.

Supercars will launch its 2020 season at 11:00 this morning near Circular Quay in Sydney’s CBD.

More Supercars News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com