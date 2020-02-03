Team Sydney to break cover at Supercars season launch

Team Sydney will feature at the 2020 Supercars Championship season launch with Sean Seamer suggesting the squad has “all of the key ingredients to put together something pretty special”.

Set to be launched as part of the 2020 Virgin Australia Supercars season launch on Tuesday, Team Sydney will field two cars in this year’s championship.

The Jonathon Webb-led team will expend from the single-car Tekno operation to a two-car team for 2020.

James Courtney is set to steer the team’s traditional #19, with Supercars revealing the team will also sport #22 with its second driver to be confirmed.

It’s been a troubled birth for the team, which has faced constant rumours and speculation questioning whether it will make the grid for the Superloop Adelaide 500.

Speaking to Speedcafe.com last month, Supercars CEO Seamer claimed he was satisfied everything was on track for the team, a sentiment he has reaffirmed ahead of Tuesday’s launch.

“I think that those guys have got all of the key ingredients to put together something pretty special,” Seamer told selected media including Speedcafe.com.

“They’ve got a good driver line-up, good sponsors. Jono’s got a good track record. He had a tough year last year but he’s won Bathurst in different categories.

“They’ve got everything there, but all of our teams do, right? So how they unlock those ingredients is entirely up to them.

“I think we’ve all got to be realistic that they’re putting a lot of new people together, going to two cars. We’ve got a lot of teams going to two cars; three teams,” he added.

“They’ve got a lot of work to do.

Seamer also moved to play down the negative speculation that has surrounded the team, suggesting that while there has been a lack of publicity, work has been ongoing behind the scenes.

“Obviously Jono was going to do it with a partner, then decided not to,” Seamer said.

“He’s been pushing on the whole time in the background.

“I’m not sure where the information came from to the contrary, but they’ve been working really hard behind the scenes on sponsors and drivers and contracts, et cetera.”

Currently the team is operating out of the existing Tekno facility in Queensland, though it’s suggested that following the season-opener in Adelaide it will instead return to Sydney as its new base.

The 2020 Supercars season is set to launch on Tuesday with an event in Sydney.

Teams will then move to The Bend Motorsport Park for the official pre-season BP Ultimate SuperTest on February 18, and then the Adelaide 500 on February 20-23.