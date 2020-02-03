Formula E postpones China event due to coronavirus

Formula E has postponed its event in China following the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Officials from the all-electric series announced that the event, slated for March 21 in Sanya, would no go ahead on its scheduled date.

Last week the FIA released a statement to say it was closely monitoring the situation in China, which to that point had infected nearly 8,000 people.

“In view of the continued spread of coronavirus and after close consultation with the relevant departments of Hainan Province and Sanya Municipal Government, Formula E – together with the FIA, the Federation of Automobile and Motorcycle Sports of People’s Republic of China (CAMF), and regional partner Enova Holdings – have jointly decided not to race in Sanya on the scheduled date of March 21, 2020,” read a statement from Formula E.

“Given the current growing health concerns and with the World Health Organisation declaring the coronavirus an international emergency, Formula E has taken the necessary measures to ensure the health and safety of its travelling staff, championship participants and spectators, which remains of paramount importance.

“We are working closely with our regional partner and the local authorities in Hainan Province and Sanya Municipal Government, to continue monitoring the situation as it develops.

“All parties will take the appropriate amount of time to study the viability of potential alternative dates should the situation improve.”

Members of CAMF have received letters in recent days announcing that motorsport events in China have been postponed until April.

Formula 1 is set to visit Shanghai on April 17-19, though there are now question marks over whether that event will be rescheduled or even cancelled.

For the moment there are no plans to cancel the Formula E event in Sanya, though that event remains on the table.