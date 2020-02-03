Dale Wood to coming out swinging in Adelaide Porsche opener

Melbourne-based Porsche racer Dale Wood is set to come out swinging with a new-look weapon in the opening round of the Porsche Payce Carrera Cup Australia in Adelaide next month.

Wood, who has again teamed with Sonic Motor Racing, has exclusively taken the covers off his 911 GT3 Cup Car for his third Carrera Cup season fresh with major backing from international bearings company, Timken.

Check out the full gallery here.

The former full-time Supercars driver is expected to be announced as Rick Kelly’s teammate for the Pirtek Enduro Cup in the new Castrol Racing Mustang in coming weeks.

Wood was third in all three-opening Carrera Cup races in Adelaide last year behind Nick McBride and David Wall and was in a hell of a title fight coming into the eighth and final round on the Gold Coast in October.

Wood went into the final day of racing just 14 points behind his Sonic Motor Racing teammate Jordan Love and the pair rubbed panels in one of the most fierce and controversial finishes to a season.

After the racing had finished and penalties had been handed out, Love was left with the championship trophy – just 18 points ahead of Wood in the closest finish in the title’s history.

“It was a bit tough to get through how the championship finished last year, but that has even provided more motivation for 2020,” Wood told Speedcafe.com.

“I could not be happier with the way the Porsche has come together with the major support of Timken and the rest of our partner group and you can be sure we will be having a serious crack from the first green flag in Adelaide.

“We proved we can be competitive in this terrific one-make series, but we have some unfinished business.”

Wood is regarded as one of the hardest working drivers in Australian motorsport and has put his needed budget together with the help of more than 12 companies.

“I am proud of the way we go about our racing,” said Wood.

“We work bloody hard and I am proud to represent the dozen odd companies that we do.

“We have such a diverse mix of brands and companies in our group and we have forged so many great relationships.

“My aim is to keep creating fresh and exciting ways for them to get value out of our program.”

The Porsche Payce Carrera Cup Australia will again consist of 25 races across eight rounds in Adelaide and at the Australian Grand Prix, Phillip Island, Darwin, Townsville, The Bend, Bathurst and the Gold Coast.