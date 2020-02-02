LATEST:

GruppeM loses Bathurst podium after pit stop penalty > View

Bentley takes comprehensive win in Bathurst 12 Hour > View

Mixed fortunes for Bentley with three hours to go at Bathurst > View

Bentley in front at halfway in Bathurst 12 Hour > View

Tander out of Bathurst 12 Hour after 'scary' crash > View

Fraga leads for GruppeM after first quarter of Bathurst 12Hr > View

Shahin transferred to Adelaide for treatment after qualifying crash > View

Live Updates: Bathurst 12 Hour > View

EXPLAINED: Key rules for the Bathurst 12 Hour > View

GALLERY: Bathurst 12 Hour Saturday > View

Teams confirm starting drivers for Bathurst 12 Hour > View

Triple Eight saves shootout berth with quick roll bar fix > View

Home » GT » Bathurst 12 Hour » GruppeM loses Bathurst podium after pit stop penalty

GruppeM loses Bathurst podium after pit stop penalty

Mat Coch

By

Sunday 2nd February, 2020 - 6:11pm

Share:

LinkedIn

The pit stop in question pic: Fox Sports

The #999 GruppeM Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 has been slapped with a 30 second post-race penalty for an infringement during its final stop in the Bathurst 12 Hour.

Running second, Raffaele Marciello was forced into the pits on Lap 309 after picking up a right rear puncture under braking for The Chase.

Skating over the grass, Marciello brought the car in where the team promptly replaced the tyre, before he rejoined in third.

However, during the stop the Mercedes-AMG’s engine was not cut, a point that was investigated by stewards post-race.

Marciello then chased down and passed Tom Blomqvist in the closing stages to reclaim second by the flag before the penalty was applied.

Stewards quickly deliberated the point and handed down a 30 second penalty, applied to the #999’s race finishing time.

The penalty drops the Marciello, Felipe Fraga, and Maximilian Buhk combination from second at the flag to sixth, and promotes Triple Eight Race Engineering to third, and the McLaren trio of Alvaro Parente, Ben Barnicoat, and Blomqvist back to second.

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com