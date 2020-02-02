Fraga claims second TRS win at Hampton Downs

Igor Fraga won the final race of the Castrol Toyota Racing Series weekend at Hampton Downs, book-ending the event with victories.

The Race 1 winner claimed top spot from Gregoire Saucy and Yuki Tsunoda in a drama filled 25-lap finale that was interrupted by the Safety Car three times.

The first was for Emilien Denner, who stopped at Turn 2, before it was deployed again for Liam Lawson when a technical issue beset the Kiwi.

It had forced the Red Bull junior driver to slow, Spike Kohlbecker hitting him hard to end both their races.

Once that wreckage had been cleared, the Safety Car was called immediately once the race was restarted when Ido Cohen, Axel Gnos, and Rui Andrade made contact at the rolling restart.

That clash drew the red flag, setting up a three lap dash to the chequered flag, at which time Fraga headed the field from Saucy and Tsuoda.

Earlier, Franco Colapinto claimed his first Toyota Racing Series win in the weekend’s second race.

Colapinto gained the lead over pole-sitter Rasmussen at the opening corner, and then fended off Liam Lawson to win the 20-lap encounter.

The Reverse Top 6, based on results of the opening race on Saturday, saw Lawson claim second from Rasumussen, who fell to third, while Race 1 winner Fraga found his way to fourth.

Two wins across the weekend see Fraga lead the series after three rounds, 17 points clear of Lawson with Saucy third at a further 31 points in arrears.

The next round of the series takes drivers to Pukekohe Park on February 7-9.