Williams confirms 2020 F1 launch date

Williams confirms 2020 F1 launch date

Mat Coch

By

Saturday 1st February, 2020 - 9:12am

Williams has confirmed its 2020 launch date

Williams has announced that it will launch its 2020 Formula 1 contender, dubbed the FW43, on February 17.

George Russell is set to continue with the team for his second season in F1, joined by Canadian rookie Nicholas Latifi.

The 2019 season produced the team’s worst ever championship result, with just a single point to its name.

With stable regulations, the team is not expecting a significant turnaround for the coming season, though does hope to make some forward progress.

“The team have been working hard in the build-up to the 2020 Formula One season, getting ready for the fight ahead,” the team said in a brief statement.

Williams’ announcement leaves just Red Bull to confirm the launch date for its new car.

The 2020 Formula 1 season kicks off in Melbourne on March 12-15, with two pre-season tests to take place in Barcelona starting from February 19.

2020 F1 launch schedule

Date Team Location
February 11 Ferrari Reggio Emilia, Italy
February 12 Renault
February 13 McLaren
February 14 Alpha Tuari
February 14 Mercedes Silverstone, United Kingdom
February 17 Racing Point Mondsee, Austria
February 17 Williams
February 19 Alfa Romeo Barcelona, Spain
February 19 Haas F1 Team Barcelona, Spain

