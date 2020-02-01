LATEST:

Teams confirm starting drivers for Bathurst 12 Hour

Mat Coch

By

Saturday 1st February, 2020 - 10:01pm

The starting drivers for the Bathurst 12 Hour have been confirmed

Teams have confirmed the driver who will start their cars in the 2020 Liqui-Moly Bathurst 12 Hour.

Patrick Pilet will start from pole position in the #911 Porsche qualified by Matt Campbell, with Ben Barnicoat set to join him on the front row for McLaren.

Starting for the sole remaining Triple Eight Race Engineering entry is Maximilian Gotz, while the squad’s Pirtek Enduro Cup Supercars driver, Craig Lowndes, will climb aboard the #1 Earl Bamber Motorsport entry for the early morning session.

Elsewhere, Dean Canto will start the Lamborghini which ended up atop the barriers at McPhillamy Park to end qualifying, and Bentley has nominated Alex Buncombe aboard the #8 entry which crashed at The Chase after suffering brake issues.

The once around the clock event gets underway at 05:45 local time, with the race set to run in darkness for much of the opening hour.

2020 Bathurst 12 Hour starting drivers

Num Starting Driver
1 Craig Lowndes
2 Frederic Vercisch
4 Benjamin Barker
6 Cameron McConville
7 Jordan Pepper
8 Alex Buncombe
9 Dean Fiore
12 Jaxon Evans
13 Brett Strom
18 Alexandre Imperatori
19 Dirk Muller
20 Daniel Jilesen
22 Mirko Bortolotti
24 Dylan O’Keeffe
29 Dean Canto
30 Dane Cameron
34 Chaz Mostert
46 Patrick Assenheimer
59 Fraser Ross
60 Ben Barnicoat
63 Marco Mapelli
75 Dominik Baumann
76 Rick Kelly
77 Luca Stolz
91 Nick Percat
92 Hadrian Morrall
95 Warren Luff
96 Brett Hobson
159 Andrew Watson
188 Come Ledogar
222 Markus Winkelhock
888 Maximilian Gotz
911 Patrick Pilet
912 Dirk Werner
999 Maximilian Buhk

