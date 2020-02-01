LATEST:

Supercars confirms 2020 car numbers

Supercars confirms 2020 car numbers

Saturday 1st February, 2020 - 8:20pm

Supercars has released the numbers set to be carried by the 24 cars which will participate in the 2020 championship.

With a raft of team and driver changes since 2019, there remained a number of unknowns – including the number set to be used by Chaz Mostert at Walkinshaw Andretti United.

The 2014 Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 driver has been confirmed as using #25 for the coming season, with #22 set to head to Team Sydney’s second entry.

Macauley Jones has also had a change of number, swapping #21 to #3, while new Brad Jones Racing team-mate Jack Smith will sport #4 on his SCT Logistics Commodore.

Scott Pye has had #20 confirmed in the second Team 18 entry while Todd Hazelwood has been confirmed as #14 in his first year at BJR.

Though set to wear #88 for the majority of the season, Jamie Whincup’s Red Bull Holden Racing Team entry will switch to #888 for the Pirtek Enduro Cup, where he’ll again be joined by Craig Lowndes.

The 2020 Supercars Championship kicks off with the BP Ultimate SuperTest at The Bend on February 18 before heading to Adelaide for the season opener from February 20-23.

2020 Supercars numbers

Num Driver Team
2 Bryce Fullwood Mobil 1 Middy’s Racing
3 Macauley Jones Team CoolDrive
4 Jack Smith SCT Logistics
5 Lee Holdsworth Truck Assist Racing
6 Cameron Waters Monster Energy Racing
7 Andre Heimgartner NED Racing
8 Nick Percat X Convenience Mobil Racing
9 David Reynolds Penrite Racing
12 Fabian Coulthard Shell V-Power Racing
14 Todd Hazelwood Brad Jones Racing
15 Rick Kelly Castrol Racing
17 Scott McLaughlin Shell V-Power Racing
18 Mark Winterbottom IRWIN Racing
19 James Courtney Team Sydney
20 Scott Pye Team 18
22 TBA Team Sydney
23 Will Davison Milwaukee Racing
25 Chaz Mostert Mobil 1 Racing
34 Zane Goddard/Jake Kostecki Matt Stone Racing
35 Garry Jacobson Matt Stone Racing
55 Jack Le Brocq Supercheap Auto Racing
88 Jamie Whincup Red Bull Holden Racing Team
97 Shane van Gisbergen Red Bull Holden Racing Team
99 Anton De Pasquale Penrite Racing

