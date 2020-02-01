Supercars confirms 2020 car numbers

Supercars has released the numbers set to be carried by the 24 cars which will participate in the 2020 championship.
With a raft of team and driver changes since 2019, there remained a number of unknowns – including the number set to be used by Chaz Mostert at Walkinshaw Andretti United.
The 2014 Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 driver has been confirmed as using #25 for the coming season, with #22 set to head to Team Sydney’s second entry.
Macauley Jones has also had a change of number, swapping #21 to #3, while new Brad Jones Racing team-mate Jack Smith will sport #4 on his SCT Logistics Commodore.
Scott Pye has had #20 confirmed in the second Team 18 entry while Todd Hazelwood has been confirmed as #14 in his first year at BJR.
Though set to wear #88 for the majority of the season, Jamie Whincup’s Red Bull Holden Racing Team entry will switch to #888 for the Pirtek Enduro Cup, where he’ll again be joined by Craig Lowndes.
The 2020 Supercars Championship kicks off with the BP Ultimate SuperTest at The Bend on February 18 before heading to Adelaide for the season opener from February 20-23.
2020 Supercars numbers
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|2
|Bryce Fullwood
|Mobil 1 Middy’s Racing
|3
|Macauley Jones
|Team CoolDrive
|4
|Jack Smith
|SCT Logistics
|5
|Lee Holdsworth
|Truck Assist Racing
|6
|Cameron Waters
|Monster Energy Racing
|7
|Andre Heimgartner
|NED Racing
|8
|Nick Percat
|X Convenience Mobil Racing
|9
|David Reynolds
|Penrite Racing
|12
|Fabian Coulthard
|Shell V-Power Racing
|14
|Todd Hazelwood
|Brad Jones Racing
|15
|Rick Kelly
|Castrol Racing
|17
|Scott McLaughlin
|Shell V-Power Racing
|18
|Mark Winterbottom
|IRWIN Racing
|19
|James Courtney
|Team Sydney
|20
|Scott Pye
|Team 18
|22
|TBA
|Team Sydney
|23
|Will Davison
|Milwaukee Racing
|25
|Chaz Mostert
|Mobil 1 Racing
|34
|Zane Goddard/Jake Kostecki
|Matt Stone Racing
|35
|Garry Jacobson
|Matt Stone Racing
|55
|Jack Le Brocq
|Supercheap Auto Racing
|88
|Jamie Whincup
|Red Bull Holden Racing Team
|97
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Red Bull Holden Racing Team
|99
|Anton De Pasquale
|Penrite Racing
Speedcafe.com comment policy
Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.
Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.
Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.
For support, please contact [email protected]