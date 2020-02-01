Kirchhofer ‘feeling so sorry’ for monster crash

Marvin Kirchhofer has expressed his regret for his monster crash in the #62 R-Motorsport Aston Martin during Qualifying 2 at the Liqui-Moly Bathurst 12 Hour.

Kirchhofer touched the wall at Metal Grate, causing the grey Vantage to spin and back into the concrete wall, at which point it rolled before coming to rest upright near McPhillamy Park.

The German was able to exit the crumpled vehicle largely unassisted, although R-Motorsport has retired the car from the event as expected.

“I’m just feeling so sorry right now,” said Kirchhofer.

“I know how much, how hard they push all weekend. It was my mistake, I clipped the wall.

“Don’t know really yet what happened, if it was a puncture or the rear suspension broke but I had no control any more of the car any more.

“But my bad, my mistake. I’m just feeling sorry right now for the guys.”

He was also reluctant to view replays, explaining, “I saw a bit of it, but I refuse to see the rest.

“Probably have a look later at it, but now just really taking care of the mechanics.”

Team Principal Dr Florian Kamelger said in a team statement, “We had a shocking moment when we saw Marvin’s accident at the corner ‘The Grate’ on TV during Qualifying 2 from which Marvin fortunately walked away uninjured, all credit to AMR for building such a strong car.

“Regrettably we will have to retire the car from the event but most importantly Marvin is fine.”

R-Motorsport’s other Aston Martin, the Castrol-backed #76 entry, will appear in the Pirelli Top 10 Shootout courtesy of Jake Dennis.

That session starts at 17:05 local time/AEDT.