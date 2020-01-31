LATEST:

Campbell still rates Bathurst 12Hr victory a career best > View

Marciello sets pace, Engel finds wall in B12Hr Practice 2 > View

Red flag ends opening Bathurst 12 Hour practice > View

Live Updates: Bathurst 12 Hour > View

W Series Super License points allocation confirmed > View

Eyes forward for Mostert at Bathurst after Daytona triumph > View

John Andretti loses cancer battle > View

Bamber: ‘really, really special’ to race with Lowndes > View

FIA monitoring coronavirus threat to Chinese GP > View

Triple Eight and Mann-Filter team with Speedcafe.com for exclusive 12 Hour diaries > View

VIDEO: Jake Dennis commentates a lap of Mount Panorama > View

VIDEO: Lowndes and Campbell look ahead to Bathurst 12Hr > View

Home » GT » Bathurst 12 Hour » Marciello sets pace, Engel finds wall in B12Hr Practice 2

Marciello sets pace, Engel finds wall in B12Hr Practice 2

Daniel Herrero

By

Friday 31st January, 2020 - 11:04am

Share:

LinkedIn

The #999 GruppeM Mercedes-AMG

Mercedes-AMG GruppeM’s Raffaele Marciello has set the pace in Practice 2 for the Liqui-Moly Bathurst 12 Hour while Maro Engel hit the wall.

Marciello was one of two drivers to break into the 2:04s over the course of the shortened, 50-minute session, with Kelvin van der Linde exactly a hundredth of a second slower in the #222 Audi Sport Team Valvoline car.

Engel’s early effort stood up for third despite the #77 Craft-Bamboo Black Falcon Mercedes-AMG having to be trucked back to pit lane, while Christopher Mies (#222 Valvoline Audi) and Laurens Vanthoor (#1 Earl Bamber Motorsport Porsche) rounded out the top five.

Engel was quickest after the opening flyers with a 2:07.1018s and moved the benchmark down to a 2:05.1447s next time around.

He was joined in the low- to mid-fives by van der Linde and subsequently Marciello (#999 Mercedes-AMG), before the latter rolled out a 2:04.7819s on the final flyer of his first run.

Van der Linde looked like he might then snatch top spot around the quarter-hour mark, going fastest to the first and second sectors but falling short by 0.0100s after kicking up the dust at Murray’s Corner.

Mies had an innocuous run up the road at Hell Corner before he moved up to fourth position with a 2:05.1650s, and Laurens Vanthoor wheeled Car #1 to a 2:05.1935s to take up fifth before the half-hour was up.

Marco Mapelli then clocked a new fastest first sector in the #63 Orange1 FFF Lamborghini but found no improvement over the course of that entry’s 11th lap.

A red flag was called moments later, in the 34th minute, for separate incidents including Engel reportedly backing the #77 Mercedes-AMG into the wall in the first sector.

The #12 Earl Bamber Motorsport Porsche, in which Romain Dumas had been behind the wheel, was towed back to the pits after stopping early in the third sector under the same red flag, and is understood to now be undergoing an engine change.

With the clock continuing to count down on a session already snipped by 10 minutes due to incidents earlier in the day, just over another 11 minutes was lost.

Practice 2 resumed with slightly less than five minutes left, after which time the only somewhat notable movement was that of Ben Barker lifting the #4 Grove Porsche up a spot to 11th outright and consolidating first position in the Pro-Am subclass.

The outright top 10 was completed by the #2 Valvoline Audi in sixth, from the #888 Triple Eight Mercedes-AMG, the #7 M-Sport Bentley, the #63 Lamborghini, and the #18 Nissan, which was the sole KCMG entry to take to the track after Josh Burdon’s late Practice 1 crash.

Maximilian Gotz had the bulk of the running in Car #888, including setting its fastest lap of 2:05.469s, with Jamie Whincup getting a brief steer after the red flag.

Practice 3, an hour-long session, is due for a start at 12:20 local time/AEDT.

Results: Practice 2

Pos Num Team Driver(s) Car Cls Fastest lap Split
1 999 Mercedes-AMG GruppeM Racing F.Fraga/M.Buhk/R.Marciello Mercedes AMG GT3 PRO 2:04.7819
2 222 Audi Sport Team Valvoline K.van der Linde/M.Drudi Audi R8 – LMS GT3 PRO 2:04.7919 0:00.0100
3 77 Mercedes-AMG Craft-Bamboo Maro Engel Mercedes AMG GT3 PRO 2:05.1447 0:00.3628
4 22 Audi Sport Team Valvoline C.Mies/M.Bortolotti Audi R8 – LMS GT3 PRO 2:05.1650 0:00.3831
5 1 Earl Bamber Motorsport E.Bamber/L.Vanthoor Porsche GT3 R PRO 2:05.1935 0:00.4116
6 2 Audi Sport Team Valvoline D.Vanthoor/C.Haase/F.Vervisch Audi R8 – LMS GT3 PRO 2:05.2613 0:00.4794
7 888 Mercedes-AMG Team Triple Eight J.Whincup/M.Goetz Mercedes AMG GT3 PRO 2:05.4692 0:00.6873
8 7 Bentley Team M-Sport Jules Gounon Bentley Continental PRO 2:05.5229 0:00.7410
9 63 Orange 1 FFF Racing Team A.Caldarelli/M.Mapelli Lamborghini Huracan PRO 2:05.6459 0:00.8640
10 18 KCMG JP De Oliveira Nissan GTR Nismo GT PRO 2:05.6486 0:00.8667
11 4 Team Australia Grove Racing S.Grove/B.Barker Porsche GT3 R PAM 2:05.9567 0:01.1748
12 60 59Racing/ EMA Racing A.Parente/B.Barnicoat/T.Blomqvist McLaren 720S GT3 PRO 2:06.1599 0:01.3780
13 29 Trofeo Motorsport D.Canto/G.Denyer Lamborghini Huracan SIL 2:06.2759 0:01.4940
14 911 Absolute Racing M.Jaminet/P.Pilet/M.Campbell Porsche GT3 R PRO 2:06.3172 0:01.5353
15 9 Hallmarc D.Fiore/L.Holdsworth Audi R8 – LMS GT3 PAM 2:06.8205 0:02.0386
16 27 Hub Auto Corsa Daniel Serra Ferrari 488 GT3 PRO 2:06.8615 0:02.0796
17 91 Scandia Racer Industries B.Feeney/N.Percat MARC II INV 2:06.9033 0:02.1214
18 59 59Racing Dominic Storey McLaren 720S GT3 SIL 2:07.3440 0:02.5621
19 34 Walkenhorst Motorsport A.Farfus/N.Catsburg BMW M6 GT3 PRO 2:07.3533 0:02.5714
20 912 Absolute Racing D.Werner/M.Cairoli/T.Preining Porsche GT3 R PRO 2:07.3538 0:02.5719
21 159 Garage 59 A.Watson/O.Hart Aston Martin Vantage SIL 2:07.6814 0:02.8995
22 6 Wall Racing A.D’Alberto/J.Westwood Lamborghini Huracan SIL 2:07.7890 0:03.0071
23 46 Black Falcon P.Assenheimer/S.Afanasiev/M.Beretta Mercedes AMG GT3 SIL 2:07.8480 0:03.0661
24 30 Honda Racing Team JAS D.Cameron/R.van der Zande Acura/ Honda NSX GT3 PRO 2:07.9112 0:03.1293
25 76 R – Motorsport J.Dennis/R.Kelly/S.Dixon Aston Martin Vantage PRO 2:07.9832 0:03.2013
26 75 SunEnergy1 Racing D.Baumann/M.Konrad Mercedes AMG GT3 PAM 2:08.1614 0:03.3795
27 8 Bentley Team M-Sport Alex Buncombe Bentley Continental PRO 2:08.3038 0:03.5219
28 96 Hobson Motorsport B.Hobson/K.Kostecki Nissan GT-R NISMO GT SIL 2:08.5969 0:03.8150
29 20 Local Search C.Sbirrazzuoli/D.Jilesen MARC II INV 2:08.7240 0:03.9421
30 777 The Bend Motorsport Park N.Foster/S.Shahin Mercedes AMG GT3 PAM 2:08.9800 0:04.1981
31 188 Garage 59 A.West/C.Ledogar/M.Martin Aston Martin Vantage PAM 2:09.3590 0:04.5771
32 12 NED Racing Team D.Calvert-Jones/R.Dumas Porsche GT3 R PAM 2:09.3788 0:04.5969
33 95 MARC Cars Australia W.Luff/B.Schumacher MARC II INV 2:10.9224 0:06.1405
34 92 Scandia Racer Industries H.Morrall/T.Everingham MARC II INV 2:11.5851 0:06.8032
35 24 Bostik Australia T.Bates/G.Emery/M.Twigg Audi R8 – LMS GT3 SIL 2:12.1496 0:07.3677
36 19 usedtrucks.com.au Dirk Muller Mercedes AMG GT4 GT4 2:17.6716 0:12.8897
37 62 R – Motorsport Oliver Caldwell Aston Martin Vantage PRO 2:19.9209 0:15.1390
38 13 JET Battery Services D.Jorgensen/D.van Dongen BMW M4 GT4 GT4 2:20.7354 0:15.9535

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com