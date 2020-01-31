Marciello sets pace, Engel finds wall in B12Hr Practice 2

Mercedes-AMG GruppeM’s Raffaele Marciello has set the pace in Practice 2 for the Liqui-Moly Bathurst 12 Hour while Maro Engel hit the wall.
Marciello was one of two drivers to break into the 2:04s over the course of the shortened, 50-minute session, with Kelvin van der Linde exactly a hundredth of a second slower in the #222 Audi Sport Team Valvoline car.
Engel’s early effort stood up for third despite the #77 Craft-Bamboo Black Falcon Mercedes-AMG having to be trucked back to pit lane, while Christopher Mies (#222 Valvoline Audi) and Laurens Vanthoor (#1 Earl Bamber Motorsport Porsche) rounded out the top five.
Engel was quickest after the opening flyers with a 2:07.1018s and moved the benchmark down to a 2:05.1447s next time around.
He was joined in the low- to mid-fives by van der Linde and subsequently Marciello (#999 Mercedes-AMG), before the latter rolled out a 2:04.7819s on the final flyer of his first run.
Van der Linde looked like he might then snatch top spot around the quarter-hour mark, going fastest to the first and second sectors but falling short by 0.0100s after kicking up the dust at Murray’s Corner.
Mies had an innocuous run up the road at Hell Corner before he moved up to fourth position with a 2:05.1650s, and Laurens Vanthoor wheeled Car #1 to a 2:05.1935s to take up fifth before the half-hour was up.
Marco Mapelli then clocked a new fastest first sector in the #63 Orange1 FFF Lamborghini but found no improvement over the course of that entry’s 11th lap.
A red flag was called moments later, in the 34th minute, for separate incidents including Engel reportedly backing the #77 Mercedes-AMG into the wall in the first sector.
The #12 Earl Bamber Motorsport Porsche, in which Romain Dumas had been behind the wheel, was towed back to the pits after stopping early in the third sector under the same red flag, and is understood to now be undergoing an engine change.
With the clock continuing to count down on a session already snipped by 10 minutes due to incidents earlier in the day, just over another 11 minutes was lost.
Practice 2 resumed with slightly less than five minutes left, after which time the only somewhat notable movement was that of Ben Barker lifting the #4 Grove Porsche up a spot to 11th outright and consolidating first position in the Pro-Am subclass.
The outright top 10 was completed by the #2 Valvoline Audi in sixth, from the #888 Triple Eight Mercedes-AMG, the #7 M-Sport Bentley, the #63 Lamborghini, and the #18 Nissan, which was the sole KCMG entry to take to the track after Josh Burdon’s late Practice 1 crash.
Maximilian Gotz had the bulk of the running in Car #888, including setting its fastest lap of 2:05.469s, with Jamie Whincup getting a brief steer after the red flag.
Practice 3, an hour-long session, is due for a start at 12:20 local time/AEDT.
Results: Practice 2
|Pos
|Num
|Team
|Driver(s)
|Car
|Cls
|Fastest lap
|Split
|1
|999
|Mercedes-AMG GruppeM Racing
|F.Fraga/M.Buhk/R.Marciello
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|PRO
|2:04.7819
|2
|222
|Audi Sport Team Valvoline
|K.van der Linde/M.Drudi
|Audi R8 – LMS GT3
|PRO
|2:04.7919
|0:00.0100
|3
|77
|Mercedes-AMG Craft-Bamboo
|Maro Engel
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|PRO
|2:05.1447
|0:00.3628
|4
|22
|Audi Sport Team Valvoline
|C.Mies/M.Bortolotti
|Audi R8 – LMS GT3
|PRO
|2:05.1650
|0:00.3831
|5
|1
|Earl Bamber Motorsport
|E.Bamber/L.Vanthoor
|Porsche GT3 R
|PRO
|2:05.1935
|0:00.4116
|6
|2
|Audi Sport Team Valvoline
|D.Vanthoor/C.Haase/F.Vervisch
|Audi R8 – LMS GT3
|PRO
|2:05.2613
|0:00.4794
|7
|888
|Mercedes-AMG Team Triple Eight
|J.Whincup/M.Goetz
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|PRO
|2:05.4692
|0:00.6873
|8
|7
|Bentley Team M-Sport
|Jules Gounon
|Bentley Continental
|PRO
|2:05.5229
|0:00.7410
|9
|63
|Orange 1 FFF Racing Team
|A.Caldarelli/M.Mapelli
|Lamborghini Huracan
|PRO
|2:05.6459
|0:00.8640
|10
|18
|KCMG
|JP De Oliveira
|Nissan GTR Nismo GT
|PRO
|2:05.6486
|0:00.8667
|11
|4
|Team Australia Grove Racing
|S.Grove/B.Barker
|Porsche GT3 R
|PAM
|2:05.9567
|0:01.1748
|12
|60
|59Racing/ EMA Racing
|A.Parente/B.Barnicoat/T.Blomqvist
|McLaren 720S GT3
|PRO
|2:06.1599
|0:01.3780
|13
|29
|Trofeo Motorsport
|D.Canto/G.Denyer
|Lamborghini Huracan
|SIL
|2:06.2759
|0:01.4940
|14
|911
|Absolute Racing
|M.Jaminet/P.Pilet/M.Campbell
|Porsche GT3 R
|PRO
|2:06.3172
|0:01.5353
|15
|9
|Hallmarc
|D.Fiore/L.Holdsworth
|Audi R8 – LMS GT3
|PAM
|2:06.8205
|0:02.0386
|16
|27
|Hub Auto Corsa
|Daniel Serra
|Ferrari 488 GT3
|PRO
|2:06.8615
|0:02.0796
|17
|91
|Scandia Racer Industries
|B.Feeney/N.Percat
|MARC II
|INV
|2:06.9033
|0:02.1214
|18
|59
|59Racing
|Dominic Storey
|McLaren 720S GT3
|SIL
|2:07.3440
|0:02.5621
|19
|34
|Walkenhorst Motorsport
|A.Farfus/N.Catsburg
|BMW M6 GT3
|PRO
|2:07.3533
|0:02.5714
|20
|912
|Absolute Racing
|D.Werner/M.Cairoli/T.Preining
|Porsche GT3 R
|PRO
|2:07.3538
|0:02.5719
|21
|159
|Garage 59
|A.Watson/O.Hart
|Aston Martin Vantage
|SIL
|2:07.6814
|0:02.8995
|22
|6
|Wall Racing
|A.D’Alberto/J.Westwood
|Lamborghini Huracan
|SIL
|2:07.7890
|0:03.0071
|23
|46
|Black Falcon
|P.Assenheimer/S.Afanasiev/M.Beretta
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|SIL
|2:07.8480
|0:03.0661
|24
|30
|Honda Racing Team JAS
|D.Cameron/R.van der Zande
|Acura/ Honda NSX GT3
|PRO
|2:07.9112
|0:03.1293
|25
|76
|R – Motorsport
|J.Dennis/R.Kelly/S.Dixon
|Aston Martin Vantage
|PRO
|2:07.9832
|0:03.2013
|26
|75
|SunEnergy1 Racing
|D.Baumann/M.Konrad
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|PAM
|2:08.1614
|0:03.3795
|27
|8
|Bentley Team M-Sport
|Alex Buncombe
|Bentley Continental
|PRO
|2:08.3038
|0:03.5219
|28
|96
|Hobson Motorsport
|B.Hobson/K.Kostecki
|Nissan GT-R NISMO GT
|SIL
|2:08.5969
|0:03.8150
|29
|20
|Local Search
|C.Sbirrazzuoli/D.Jilesen
|MARC II
|INV
|2:08.7240
|0:03.9421
|30
|777
|The Bend Motorsport Park
|N.Foster/S.Shahin
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|PAM
|2:08.9800
|0:04.1981
|31
|188
|Garage 59
|A.West/C.Ledogar/M.Martin
|Aston Martin Vantage
|PAM
|2:09.3590
|0:04.5771
|32
|12
|NED Racing Team
|D.Calvert-Jones/R.Dumas
|Porsche GT3 R
|PAM
|2:09.3788
|0:04.5969
|33
|95
|MARC Cars Australia
|W.Luff/B.Schumacher
|MARC II
|INV
|2:10.9224
|0:06.1405
|34
|92
|Scandia Racer Industries
|H.Morrall/T.Everingham
|MARC II
|INV
|2:11.5851
|0:06.8032
|35
|24
|Bostik Australia
|T.Bates/G.Emery/M.Twigg
|Audi R8 – LMS GT3
|SIL
|2:12.1496
|0:07.3677
|36
|19
|usedtrucks.com.au
|Dirk Muller
|Mercedes AMG GT4
|GT4
|2:17.6716
|0:12.8897
|37
|62
|R – Motorsport
|Oliver Caldwell
|Aston Martin Vantage
|PRO
|2:19.9209
|0:15.1390
|38
|13
|JET Battery Services
|D.Jorgensen/D.van Dongen
|BMW M4 GT4
|GT4
|2:20.7354
|0:15.9535
Speedcafe.com comment policy
Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.
Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.
Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.
For support, please contact [email protected]