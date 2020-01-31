Speedcafe.com’s live updates from the Bathurst 12 Hour.
Live Updates: Bathurst 12 Hour > View
W Series Super License points allocation confirmed > View
Eyes forward for Mostert at Bathurst after Daytona triumph > View
John Andretti loses cancer battle > View
Bamber: ‘really, really special’ to race with Lowndes > View
FIA monitoring coronavirus threat to Chinese GP > View
Triple Eight and Mann-Filter team with Speedcafe.com for exclusive 12 Hour diaries > View
VIDEO: Jake Dennis commentates a lap of Mount Panorama > View
VIDEO: Lowndes and Campbell look ahead to Bathurst 12Hr > View
GALLERY: Set-up day at the Bathurst 12 Hour > View
VIDEO: Scott McLaughlin previews the Adelaide 500 > View
Kelly: Bathurst 1000 experience increases 12 Hour challenge > View
Speedcafe.com comment policy
Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.
Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.
Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.
For support, please contact [email protected]