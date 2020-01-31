LATEST:

Kelly Racing release teaser of Castrol Mustang > View

Lorenzo returns to Yamaha as test rider > View

KCMG unsure of Nissan GT-R return after Practice 1 crash > View

Campbell still rates Bathurst 12Hr victory a career best > View

Marciello sets pace, Engel finds wall in B12Hr Practice 2 > View

Red flag ends opening Bathurst 12 Hour practice > View

Live Updates: Bathurst 12 Hour > View

W Series Super License points allocation confirmed > View

Eyes forward for Mostert at Bathurst after Daytona triumph > View

John Andretti loses cancer battle > View

Bamber: ‘really, really special’ to race with Lowndes > View

FIA monitoring coronavirus threat to Chinese GP > View

Home » Supercars » Kelly Racing release teaser of Castrol Mustang

Kelly Racing release teaser of Castrol Mustang

Mat Coch

By

Friday 31st January, 2020 - 12:09pm

Share:

LinkedIn

The teaser of Rick Kelly’s Mustang

Kelly Racing has released a teaser image of the livery set to feature on Rick Kelly’s Ford Mustang ahead of its official unveiling next month.

The squad is set to pull back the covers on Rick Kelly’s car on February 10, with the team posting a snippet on social media.

The team has previously revealed the Ned Whisky colours that Kelly’s team-mate Andre Heimgartner will wear for the coming season.

With the pre-season BP Ultimate SuperTest set to take place on February 18, Kelly Racing has faced a race against the clock to prepare its cars and engines after switching to Ford from Nissan.

More Supercars News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com