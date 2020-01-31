Kelly Racing release teaser of Castrol Mustang

Kelly Racing has released a teaser image of the livery set to feature on Rick Kelly’s Ford Mustang ahead of its official unveiling next month.
The squad is set to pull back the covers on Rick Kelly’s car on February 10, with the team posting a snippet on social media.
The team has previously revealed the Ned Whisky colours that Kelly’s team-mate Andre Heimgartner will wear for the coming season.
With the pre-season BP Ultimate SuperTest set to take place on February 18, Kelly Racing has faced a race against the clock to prepare its cars and engines after switching to Ford from Nissan.
