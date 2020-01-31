KCMG unsure of Nissan GT-R return after Practice 1 crash

The KCMG squad is assessing whether the damage sustained by its #35 Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 in Practice 1 for the Liqui-Moly Bathurst 12 Hour will end its weekend.

Josh Burdon found the wall at Reid Park late in the session, having set the fastest time, the Nissan losing a wheel in the impact which also saw heavy damage to the left rear corner of the car.

The impact shattered brake rotors and caused damage primarily to the left rear, with the team assessing whether it can be repaired and return to the track this weekend.

“We’re just in the midst of trying to evaluate exactly (the extent of the damage),” KCMG team manager Ian Geekie told Speedcafe.com.

“The front’s fine, just suspension arms and the usual things that happen when you brush the wall.

“The rear’s a bit more… I’ve just got a specialist here to have a look at it and we’ll take a view on it. So we’ll discuss it with him, and our tech guys, what we can and what we can’t do.

“It’s not the best situation to be in at this time on a Friday but these things happen.”

If it’s deemed the car can be repaired and return to the track this weekend it will need to be taken offsite to a local workshop.

“If we believe we can fix it then we can take it offsite to the Gemini workshop, which is thankfully just down the road,” he added.

“We’re just discussing that process now and what we can do.

“We’ll make every effort to get on track but I can’t say yay or nay at the moment.”

Practice 3 kicks off at 12:20 local time, a session the car is set to miss.