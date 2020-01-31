LATEST:

GALLERY: Bathurst 12 Hour Friday

By

Friday 31st January, 2020 - 7:30pm

Check out the best images from Friday’s on-track action from the Liqui-Moly Bathurst 12 Hour.

2020b12-0471
2020b12-2810
2020b12-2663A
2020b12-0336
2020b12-2362
2020b12-2262
2020b12-2105
2020b12-1826
2020b12-1760
2020b12-1652
2020b12-1029
2020b12-0847
2020b12-0325
2020b12-0682
2020b12-0669
2020b12-0561

