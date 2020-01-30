VIDEO: Jake Dennis commentates a lap of Mount Panorama

R-Motorsport driver Jake Dennis talks us around a lap of Mount Panorama in The Castrol Aston Martin Vantage GT3 he’ll share with Rick Kelly and Scott Dixon this weekend.
