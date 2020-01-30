Triple Eight and Mann-Filter team with Speedcafe.com for exclusive 12 Hour diaries

Race fans will have the opportunity to get a fly-on-the-wall insight into this weekend’s Liqui-Moly Bathurst 12 Hour through Speedcafe.com.

Thanks to Triple Eight Race Engineering and their naming rights sponsors Mann-Filter, fans will get a firsthand account of the developments of the team’s Mercedes-AMG GT3 and the progress of its drivers Jamie Whincup, Shane van Gisbergen, and German Maximilian Gotz.

Having taken part in the event twice before in partnership with other teams, this weekend will be the first time that Triple Eight will compete independently and enjoy full factory support from Mercedes-AMG, as well as backing from Mann-Filter and Johor Motorsports.

At the end of each day, Speedcafe.com will post an exclusive video which will feature insights from the drivers and team management, according to team boss Roland Dane.

“The 12 Hour has really developed into a must-do event for teams and drivers around the world,” said Dane.

“Not everyone gets the opportunity to be behind the scenes and when Mann-Filter approached us about this idea and the partnership with Speedcafe.com we thought it was a no-brainer.

“Mount Panorama is a place that can dish out the highest of highs and the lowest of lows, whether that is at the Bathurst 1000 in October or the 12 Hour this weekend.

“We expect that these daily video diaries will capture a lot of what we experience this weekend and the fans will get a firsthand look at what the drivers and team are going through.”

This is the second year that Triple Eight will run the Mercedes-AMG GT3 at the Bathurst 12 Hour and will go in well-prepared after competing in the GT World Challenge Asia last year, including selected events with van Gisbergen at the wheel.

“I was lucky enough to do three of the six rounds of GT World Challenge Asia with Triple Eight last season, which was cool and definitely helps us coming into the Bathurst 12 Hour because we know the car that much better than this time last year,” said van Gisbergen.

“It’s cool to be teaming up with Maxi, his experience in the AMG will definitely be valuable. Last year’s race came down to a battle between us and his car, which was really tough but awesome for the fans.

“With Jamie as well, I think we’ve got a really strong line-up. Hopefully we can put on a good show again this year, but come away with a trophy.”

Mann-Filter returns to Bathurst this year with Triple Eight, which has been the most successful team at Mount Panorama in recent years through their Supercar exploits with seven Bathurst 1000 wins in the last 14 years.

Mann-Filter is a brand of Mann+Hummel which is the world’s leading filtration company established more than 70 years ago and now with locations on all continents.

As well as fielding the #888 car in Class A Pro, Triple Eight is running the #777 Pro-Am entry, a Mercedes-AMG GT3 piloted by Yasser Shahin, brother Sam Shahin, Nick Foster and Anton De Pasquale.

The first of three daily diaries will appear on Speedcafe.com tomorrow afternoon.