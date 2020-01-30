Rod Barrett funeral details released

A celebration of the life of motor racing and automotive stalwart Rod Barrett will be held in Melbourne next Wednesday, February 5.

The funeral will be held at The Boyd Chapel at the Springvale Botanical Cemetery, 600 Princes Highway, Springvale, Victoria at 12.30pm.

The family has requested no flowers and Barrett gave a strict dress code of smart casual and “no black”, according to his son Luke.

Barrett, 59, died this week after a 10-year battle with cancer.

Barrett was born in Tasmania and raised in Melbourne before he moved to Europe and the UK to chase a career in motorsport.

He returned to Australia and eventually became Commercial Manager at Ford Performance Racing (FPR) before heading up Ford Performance Vehicles (FPV).

Barrett was also a keen racer in the UK and Australia in production cars and V8 utes.

He spent the last years of his career with BP/Castrol before his illness limited him 12 months ago.

Wednesday’s service will be followed by refreshments and anyone expecting to attend should email [email protected] to help with numbers.