LATEST:

New generation cars set for B12Hr debut > View

Rod Barrett funeral details released > View

New car, number for Mostert to start WAU tenure > View

Rossi 'needs answers’ on the track before deciding future > View

Quartararo to take over Rossi’s factory Yamaha ride > View

VIDEO: A day in the life of a MotoGP marshal > View

Eleven cars entered for Australian GT B12Hr opener > View

Winton track updates start of larger upgrade > View

BP becomes Supercars’ official fuel partner > View

Viñales re-signs with Yamaha > View

Pit lane launch for Haas F1 > View

Whincup encouraging Commission ideas from whole of pit lane > View

Home » National » Rod Barrett funeral details released

Rod Barrett funeral details released

By

Thursday 30th January, 2020 - 10:52am

Share:

LinkedIn

Barrett with former V8 Supercars Chairman Tony Cochrane

A celebration of the life of motor racing and automotive stalwart Rod Barrett will be held in Melbourne next Wednesday, February 5.

The funeral will be held at The Boyd Chapel at the Springvale Botanical Cemetery, 600 Princes Highway, Springvale, Victoria at 12.30pm.

The family has requested no flowers and Barrett gave a strict dress code of smart casual and “no black”, according to his son Luke.

Barrett, 59, died this week after a 10-year battle with cancer.

Barrett was born in Tasmania and raised in Melbourne before he moved to Europe and the UK to chase a career in motorsport.

He returned to Australia and eventually became Commercial Manager at Ford Performance Racing (FPR) before heading up Ford Performance Vehicles (FPV).

Barrett was also a keen racer in the UK and Australia in production cars and V8 utes.

He spent the last years of his career with BP/Castrol before his illness limited him 12 months ago.

Wednesday’s service will be followed by refreshments and anyone expecting to attend should email [email protected] to help with numbers.

More Supercars News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com