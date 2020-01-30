FIA monitoring coronavirus threat to Chinese GP

The FIA has announced it is monitoring the coronavirus outbreak in China with a view to forthcoming events in the country.

Formula 1 is set to head to Shanghai in April, while Formula E is slated to visit Sanya on March 21.

Chinese health authorities have confirmed more than 7,700 cases as of January 29 while infections have spread to more than a dozen other countries.

“Following the coronavirus epidemic that broke out in China at the beginning of the year, the FIA is closely monitoring the evolving situation with relevant authorities and its Member Clubs, under the direction of FIA Medical Commission President, Professor Gérard Saillant,” a statement from the FIA confirmed.

“The FIA will evaluate the calendar of its forthcoming races and, if necessary, take any action required to help protect the global motor sport community and the wider public.”

Rally Australia was cancelled in late 2019 after bushfires around Coffs Harbour prompted the FIA to make the last minute call.